Healthy eating: Light asparagus salad

Light Asparagus Salad

Ingredients:

2 bunches of asparagus, washed, trimmed

1/3 cup raw hazelnuts or almonds, sliced

Juice and zest of one lemon

1 T. honey

1 T. olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

¼ cup finely shredded manchego or parmesan cheese

Directions:

Grill asparagus until tender and then cut into 1-inch segments. In a medium skillet, toast nuts over medium heat until lightly browned. Prepare the dressing by whisking together lemon juice, zest, honey, olive oil and seasonings. Toss asparagus with dressing, then top with cheese and nuts. Serves 4-6

Submitted by Kristi Brown — adapted from a recipe by the Food Babe.