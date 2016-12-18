Health briefs: Support available to quit tobacco

Smoking cigarettes or using smokeless tobacco can have serious, potentially fatal, heath consequences. Tobacco cessation support can significantly improve a person’s chances of quitting for good. The Colorado QuitLine provides cessation phone or online support for people who want to quit smoking or using smokeless tobacco. Free nicotine patches and gum are available. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit coquitline.org. Smokefree TXT provides personalized text message support for people who want to quit smoking. Sign up at smokefree.gov.

Free breast exams available for qualified women

Women age 40 to 64 who have limited or no health insurance may qualify for free breast exams and cervical cancer screenings. In addition to meeting age and income requirements, women must live in Colorado, be legal residents (or legally present) in the U.S. and have not had a mammogram or Pap test in the past 12 months. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program at Northwest Colorado Health. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-879-1632.

Help available for insurance enrollment

Individuals who need health insurance or need to renew plans must do so by Jan. 31.

• There are new plans and prices every year. Financial help is available to lower monthly costs.

• Free, in-person assistance is available to help find the right plan.

• Those who are already enrolled must renew their plans to retain coverage.

• There are tax penalties for not having health insurance.

Participants must enroll or renew plans by the following dates.

• Dec. 15 for coverage beginning Jan. 1.

• Jan. 15 for coverage beginning Feb. 1.

• Jan, 31 for coverage beginning March 1.

For free assistance, contact a health coverage guide at Northwest Colorado Health, 970-871-7330, or Yampa Valley Medical Center, 970-879-1322. Drop-in open enrollment assistance also is available 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 25 at Yampa Valley Medical Center, 1024 Central Park Drive. For more information and resources, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/healthinsurance.

