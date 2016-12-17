Steamboat briefs: Board of education to hear committee suggestions

The Steamboat Springs School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the District Office, 325 Seventh Street. Reports and communications include Partners of Routt County, Mindy Mulliken, 2017-18 EFB requests and CC4E update with facilities task force presentation.

Visit v3.boardbook.org/public/publichome.aspx?ak=1000692 to view the agenda and packet for the meeting.

Meetings are available to watch live, and all meetings recorded since Aug. 23 are also available to view on the district website. To live stream and access the video archives for previously recorded meetings, visit steamboatschools.net/board-of-education-2cca26aa.

Library offers new winter reading youth program

Bud Werner Memorial Library is offering a new winter reading program for children and teens. Beginning Sunday, readers in kindergarten through 12th grade can log their reading online at steamboatlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.

Every book participants read and log Sunday through Feb. 12 will earn a virtual winter badge and one entry into a winter reading grand prize drawing, which will happen Monday, Feb. 13. Four winners in four age categories will be chosen.

If a reader already participated in the online summer reading program, he or she already has an account to sign into Beanstack. Contact the library’s Kids’ Desk for a login refresher.

Museum to close for Christmas holiday

The Tread of Pioneers Museum will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24 and 25, and will resume normal business hours Tuesday, Dec. 27. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Local charity in search of donations for holiday

Donations are needed for Routt County United Way’s Holiday Exchange Market, which assists struggling individuals and families in Routt County during the holiday season. United Way is seeking donations of new winter boots, socks, gloves and coats for adults and children, $25 grocery cards, toys for children age 1 to 14, $25 gift cards for teenagers and donations to United Way. Visit routtcountyunitedway.org to sign up for donation items.

Library seeks volunteer artists to help sand paint

Bud Werner Memorial Library is seeking volunteers to help manage three days of community sand painting on Jan. 3 through 5 in Library Hall. Volunteers will be an on-site liaison to the community as everyone is welcome to try their hand at the ancient Tibetan art of sand painting.

The library seeks lead artists who can commit to being on-site in Library Hall for a two- to three-hour shift. Those interested in volunteering for a lead artist position should contact adult programs coordinator Jennie Lay at jlay@steamboatlibrary.org or 970-879-0240, ext. 317.

Help pick the 104th Winter Carnival button winner

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is asking for help choosing the artwork for its 104th annual Winter Carnival button online. In February, the winning button design will represent this year’s carnival theme, “Take Me To The Mountains,” and will be showcased on posters, websites and in digital/print publications. The top three buttons, determined by popular votes, will be selected as finalists, along with the top three buttons judged for artistic quality by a juried committee. The final button will be picked by the Winter Sports Club. Vote online at wintercarnivalbuttonart.com.

Local groups reach out to returning war veterans

The Routt County Veterans Affairs, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4264 and American Legion Post 44 in Steamboat would like to meet and greet local sons and daughters returning from military service. The VFW is looking for female war veterans and new members.

For more information, call VFW Post Commander Tony Weiss at 970-846-5035, Jim Stanko at 970-879-3936 or Routt County veterans service officer Natalie Breitung at 970-879-5489.

Breast exams available free or qualified women

Women age 40 to 64, with limited or no health insurance, may qualify for free breast exams and cervical cancer screenings. Must meet age and income requirements, live in Colorado, be legal residents (or legally present) in the U.S. and have not had a mammogram or Pap test in the past year.

Women’s Wellness Connection is a program at Northwest Colorado Health. Visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-879-1632 for more information.