Steamboat boys knock off Moffat

— The pieces are there, Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball coach Michael Vandahl said, and that has him excited for his team’s prospects after the looming winter break.

The Sailors continue to struggle to put all those pieces together, however, and that earned them a stern halftime lecture Friday during a game at Moffat County High School.

It seemed to have some effect. Steamboat played its best basketball of the day in the second half to pull away from the Bulldogs and win, 64-48.

“I’ve seen flashes,” Vandahl said. “If we can put four quarters together playing Sailor basketball, we can be a good team, but we have yet to play a complete game.”

The teams traded the lead throughout the second quarter, but the Sailors took a seven-point advantage into half.

They built on that as the game went on, particularly sharpening their defense.

Ethan Riniker led the team with 19 points, more than half coming on a perfect 10-for-10 performance from the free-throw line. He also had nine rebounds, four steals and four assists.

Mac Riniker had 17 points and seven rebounds, while McKenyon King and Tyler Doyne each added nine points.

“I was proud of the boys, the way they handled the second half,” Vandahl said. “They can take some hard coaching.”

The Sailors, 4-2, will be back in action Jan. 5 with a pair of games at Roosevelt High School in Johnstown.

