The Record for Friday, Dec. 16, 2016: Man causes disturbances

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

9:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance at Colorado Mountain College. The man left but came back later. Police again responded.

9:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help someone who possibly overdosed in the 1800 block of Montview Court.

1:45 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 200 block of 12th Street.

3:12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft at a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

3:54 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:52 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 1200 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

7:42 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with trauma at Howelsen Ice Arena.

10:14 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a fight at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

11:16 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person at Pine Grove and Mount Werner roads.