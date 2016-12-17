Our view: Closing the housing gap

Housing Steering Committee chairman Dan Pirrallo promised the Routt County community July 18 that his team of volunteers would deliver an actionable report on the state of its housing supply by early December. He said the report would include refined estimates of demand and supply, as well as opportunities and obstacles associated with meeting the need for community housing. And Pirrallo said he would deliver it by early December.
On Dec. 13, Pirrallo and the steering committee delivered on that commitment. Their work was concise and exemplary. Pirrallo has demonstrated how far strong leadership can takes us. We owe him and the committee, as well as the many people who took part in its working groups, a debt of gratitude. It’s up to the rest of us to follow through on the work they’ve done.
The 18-page report written by the steering committee studied four distinct housing markets that span the housing needs of seasonal workers, low-income households, those seeking entry-level homes and people ready to move up. Routt County’s population could grow from a little more than 20,000 today to 30,000 by 2030 with modest annual population growth of 1.5 percent.
We all know that demand for housing here is outpacing supply. What that means is that we are in the midst of a housing crisis that threatens to undermine every sector of our economy. To fail to act could mean stagnation and the loss of the middle class that defines Steamboat’s character.
Failing to deliver on the promise of more housing stock could mean our future will be to live in a graying community of wealthy people, when it is the next generation of young adults and their children who represent the future of one of the most desirable small towns in American.
The steering community has prevailed upon the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County to implement five action plans to move our community housing efforts forward by making our planning, zoning and building permit system more supportive of housing development. And it calls upon local government to participate in a new funding committee to identify a dedicated revenue stream to allow the Yampa Valley Housing Authority to build on the recent success it has had in leveraging public/private partnerships to provide more community housing.
We understand this will require substantial political will to follow through. But we would urge elected government officials to respond to the will of the community. There are few things before us that are as important as preserving Steamboat’s middle-class family character.
Scott Wedel 4 days, 9 hours ago
"We understand this will require substantial political will to follow through"
Political will? There isn't anything resembling a plan or cost estimates. My guess is that something that would have a credible chance at working needs $20,000 in new taxes per SB household per year.
Debbie Milstead 4 days, 4 hours ago
"The Graying community of wealthy people" Ouch! What makes you think "the next generation of young adults and their children" will be able to afford to live here after "The New Funding Committee" levels higher taxes. "The Steering Committee" may be all volunteer but they only volunteered due to their special interest.
Ken Mauldin 4 days, 3 hours ago
"We understand this will require substantial political will to follow through."
Will require "substantial political will?" It's going to require paranormal economics and magic beans to provide "affordable housing" through the implementation of regulations and taxes.
grant howe 4 days, 1 hour ago
Magic beans are a requirement when living the dream.
Scott Wedel 3 days, 23 hours ago
Where the political will is needed is to not say yes to everything.
Political will is needed to tell the seasonal businesses the providing housing for their seasonal workers is their problem.
Political will is needed to say that there is nothing wrong with living in Hayden, Stagecoach and Oak Creek where housing is affordable and vacant lots are inexpensive. If it is going to be claimed those schools are unacceptable then the political will is needed to fix the schools, not attempt to move everyone to SB.
Political will is needed to say that if housing is such short supply then city government needs to stop marketing and sham redevelopment efforts that makes the problem worse. This city is like a heavy haul trucker going across the top of Rabbit Ears Pass accelerating on the downhills to gain momentum for the next uphill, but now they've reached the western summit. They don't believe the warning signs of a long downhill and are accelerating to gain momentum while everyone with a clue knows that this is bad. At best it will be a harrowing ride.
Eileen Berry 3 days, 17 hours ago
This article reads like another puff piece for the YVHA that always needs more funding. The Reserves certainly shows how little bang they can get out of a buck; 48 luxury units on a piece of land that could have easily accommodated a larger number of comfortably appointed apartments. Will the wait-list for these new apartments be manipulated in the same manner as at Hillside Village Apartments where friends and relatives of Management are always at the top of the list for the next available unit and/or Rental Assistance Voucher? Probably. That's just politics.
Many accolades and thanks to yet another steering committee iterating what everyone already knows and has known for decades; Steamboat is an unaffordable place to live for the worker bees. Perhaps funding should be made available for a study of magic beans; how we might get some or maybe grow them, organic of course.
Harvey Lyon 3 days, 17 hours ago
The "graying community" currently pays a good chunk of our school system.
Just another snowflake dope smoking liberal socialist plead for other people's money to solve the problems those without willingly brought on their selves.
Policies set by Obama and SS from lumber harvest to building codes to planning costs make housing expensive.
Wages set by employers, faced with their own serious challenges of expensive employee care and feeding support requirements make higher take home pay impossible.
Just keep up the good progressive dream and keep passing those regulations.....LOL
Scott Wedel 3 days, 16 hours ago
What is so disappointing in this housing study is all of the unquestioned dogma that there is a housing problem and that there will be severe consequences if not fixed.
Aspen and Telluride have had such severe housing shortages for decades that caused nearby towns to house many of their employees.and those towns get expensive. We haven't even gotten to the point where neighboring towns of SB have gotten expensive. Instead we have entire subdivisions at Hayden that are waiting for construction.
At current construction costs, apts have to rent for at least $1,000 a month before new construction is worthwhile even for someone on their existing property. This region keeps going through booms and busts that leaves rents all too often below the cost of construction.
There is an 180 apt development already approved and able to start construction behind Staples. Yet it has a big "For Sale" sign. Figure out why that it is for sale instead of under construction and that will explain a great of our local housing market and why this "shortage" of housing is not resulting in much new supply.
Steve Lewis 3 days, 12 hours ago
Some of the entry level products are likely finding their pro-formas no longer work amidst inflating costs and a shortage of skilled labor. This would be the part of the cycle where speculative luxury construction can afford to keep going. Their market is price elastic, following another reality.
Scott Wedel 3 days, 10 hours ago
Steve,
Though projects like 180 apts have long depended upon primarily out of area labor.as there is normally not that amount of local labor available.
But what was last entry level product that was built? Not that many and none were so successful that the developer then did another similar project.
Fred Duckels 2 days, 23 hours ago
We need to sit tight and let the market work. There will always be the "visionaries" that can lead us to the promised land with OPM. Once we get the needed workforce, that will result in an influx of new development as a result and we are back to square one. Each successive round of development will only bring bigger problems.
Scott Wedel 2 days, 23 hours ago
I've been corrected that it is 180 condos, not apts, that have been approved behind Staples.
Though, could become apts if developer decided to hold onto and not sell the units. Point still remains despite being approved and having a tight housing market, that it isn't compelling to start construction.
Debbie Milstead 2 days, 21 hours ago
Fred is correct -
"Let the market work".
Don't listen to all of the Special Interest Groups. Don't destroy Steamboat-
