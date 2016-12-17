Melanie Sturm: Solution for Trump election freak-out

You wouldn’t know it from the stock market’s record-breaking tear since Hillary Clinton snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, but the mood among Trump-averse Americans remains bleak.
Blinkered with rage and disbelief because Clinton won more votes than any other presidential candidate in U.S. history (except President Barack Obama in 2008), the despondent blame her stunning upset on nefarious reasons such as whitelash bigotry, as CNN’s Van Jones fumed election night, leading many to sever relations with friends and family.
For partisans inhabiting thought silos influenced by social media’s curated tribalism, the election was rigged, if not by hacked voting machines in rustbelt states or by hacked journalism’s “fake news,” then by Russian email hackers who exposed Democrat dirt, including revelations about how Democrat primaries were rigged against Bernie Sanders.
No credible intelligence source maintains Russia tipped the election in Trump’s favor, only that it meddled to sow chaos and discord regarding the election’s integrity and the winner’s legitimacy. With Clinton supporters clamoring to hack the 227-year old Electoral College, demanding its electors think again about making Trump president, you can almost hear Vladimir Putin’s evil, maniacal cackling.
The scheming of 2016’s losers negates Clinton’s laudable concession speech, politicizing and muddling serious matters such as Russian malfeasance and cyber-security and sullying the electoral process by which presidential power peacefully transfers under the world’s oldest constitution.
Unfortunately, political elites — including Trump, the master media manipulator — are being played by Putin, whose long-term strategy is to discredit American-style democracy and the liberal order we lead. Considering the post-election freak-out, it’s as if the combatants are double agents working for Russia.
All Americans should agree that covert Russian influence in our democracy is an intolerable threat. It’s one reason Mitt Romney considered Russia our top geopolitical foe, a claim famously mocked by Obama, who scolded, “The 1980’s are calling. They want their foreign policy back.”
That wisecrack followed the Obama-Clinton reset with Russia and Obama’s assurance to former-Russian President Medvedev (caught on an open-mic) that he’d have “more flexibility” after the 2012 election — such as disregarding Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian and Georgian territories. Meanwhile, foreign cyber-intruders have repeatedly hacked federal agencies, without much consequence.
Now, despite dismissing Clinton’s Espionage Act violations related to her unsecured email server and her foundation’s international solicitation fraud, and after denouncing as un-American Trump’s assertion that the election might be rigged, Dump-Trumpers insist Clinton would be president-elect but for Russian cyber-rattling.
On his “The Messy Truth” program, CNN’s Jones heard otherwise from two-time Obama voters who switched to Trump, flipping six states.
“If she’d spoken to the blue-collar worker, she’d have won,” said Ohioan Scott Seitz about Clinton, who hardly campaigned behind her “blue wall.”
In the industrial heartland, left behind in America’s asymmetric recovery, long-suffering voters believed Trump would address the issues affecting their livelihoods, preferring Trump’s message of “I’m with you,” to Hillary’s “I’m with her,” as Seitz framed it. Clinton’s elitist sneer about Trump’s “basket of deplorables” didn’t help.
Rather than grapple with their staggering electoral losses since 2010 — Congress, governorships, state legislatures and now the presidency — or their aged and weak leadership bench, Democrats prefer to fundraise off claims that Russian saboteurs stole the election, and Trump-voters are stupid or racist.
If the past 18-months have taught us anything, it’s that Trump shouldn’t be underestimated, nor should his outsider appeal. According to his “Art of the Deal” playbook, “controversy sells,” and he’ll manufacture it, if necessary, as he showed en route to the White House.
Speaking bluntly and carrying a big Twitter stick, Trump outlasted 16 primary rivals, the well-funded Bush and Clinton dynasties and an unprecedentedly hostile media, which he trolls to perfection.
Like all reality-TV stars, Trump is a survivor who’ll outlast the current freak-out, too, assuming he revives blue-collar jobs. Hopefully, his compulsion to trumpet cronyist deals such as Carrier will fade as his economic growth plans make America ripe for private-sector deal making again, as the stock market expects, even amid rising interest rates.
Among history’s greatest dealmakers were America’s founders, whose constitution was a heavily negotiated compromise designed to assure that unaccountable power couldn’t be centralized. They believed the boundless potential of individuals operating free from government intrusion would make America great, and they were right.
Unfortunately, as ruling elites have circumvented constitutional guardrails, concentrating power in the ever-growing, unaccountable federal bureaucracy, presidential elections have become life-or-death slugfests. Now, half the country quakes in fear that the other half will punish them if they gain power.
The solution is not to further erode constitutional guardrails by defacing the Electoral College; it’s to return the role of Congress, the Supreme Court and the president to their original proscribed limits.
Think Again – Wouldn’t it make America great again if we didn’t have to care so much about who won the White House?
Melanie Sturm lives in Aspen. She reminds readers to Think Again. You might change your mind. She welcomes comments at melanie@thinkagainusa.com.
Comments
Tim Keenan 4 days, 12 hours ago
I don't know about other "Trump-averse" folks, but I'm afraid for the future based on who he has chosen to surround himself with, his constant need for self-gratification, and his continued vengeful, petulant attitude. His attitude speaks for itself. As far as what he might do: https://cei.org/sites/default/files/CEI%20Agenda%20for%20Congress%202017%20-%20%20FINAL.pdf Just read the table of contents, and remember that far from the pie-in-the-sky wish list of a big-industry funded, scorched-Earth, anti-worker organization, this could very well be the blueprint for the next Congress.
Debbie Milstead 4 days, 2 hours ago
Tim-
You shouldn't live in fear. It can only get better-
Eric Morris 3 days, 22 hours ago
Why should people in North America care if Crimea (originally Russian anyway and voted democratically to rejoin) and two regions bordering between Georgia and Russia are under Russian control? Is it possible that if the Russians did hack (which I doubt), it is precisely because the US sides with Georgia and Ukraine and is surrounding Russia with NATO satraps?
Martha D Young 3 days, 3 hours ago
Melanie - Ever heard of a plutocracy? That's our form of govt. today. It's not the bloated govt. bureaucracy that's standing in the way of progress; it's all the corporations (see Trump's cabinet member selections) and the fat-cat insiders who are running the show. For example, look at the unregulated health insurance industry. Its profits continue to grow while healthcare costs for US citizens soar apace.
grant howe 3 days, 3 hours ago
The rich defending the rich. Long live the rentiers!
Ken Mauldin 3 days, 3 hours ago
Hi Martha - The US health insurance industry is highly regulated with relatively low profits.
The link below is one of many that confirms the Health and Insurance Industry is among the most regulated industries in America.
https://media.ibisworld.com/2013/09/17/10-increasingly-regulated-industries/
Also, health insurance companies have relatively low profit margins that have been declining, not growing, as demonstrated by this link from the WSJ:
http://www.wsj.com/articles/insurers-under-pressure-to-improve-margins-on-health-plans-1455154838
Can you share where you got the idea that our health insurance market is unregulated with growing profits? I can't find any source that supports that assertion and what I can find about those metrics tells the opposite story.
Martha D Young 2 days, 3 hours ago
Have you looked at the salaries the CEOs of health insurance and managed care companies are given? Have you considered the increasing and deductibles insured souls pay for less coverage? Are you aware of the diminishing payments offered to "preferred providers" who sign onto a network?
Ken Mauldin 2 days, 2 hours ago
Hi Martha, Thanks for your reply. Salaries aren't given, they're earned through the fulfillment of contractual responsibilities. While some salaries may seem too large, private companies can pay whatever they decide to pay to hire the employees that they choose. In your original post that I responded to, you didn't mention CEO salaries, only regulation and profit.
Our family premium has gone from $850/mo to $1500/mo with twice the deductible, so I'm very aware of the changes and resulting problems due to the implementation of the tragically misnamed Affordable Care Act. I suppose that we agree that the US health insurance market is a disaster, but disagree on the causes and remedies. I think America was clearly better off before the very-poorly-thought-out ACA and a complete repeal would be my preference.
Scott Wedel 1 day, 23 hours ago
Considering the rate of uninsured was growing rapidly prior to the ACA and now the uninsured has been cut in half, it is hard to say that we were "clearly better off before". Medicare was facing escalating costs from people becoming eligible for coverage after years of being uninsured and delaying needed medical care.
Your issue of premiums is arguably nothing specifically to do with ACA, but with State of Colorado defining insurance zones that places us in a high cost, high usage zone. State could have said that Colorado is one market.
Ken Mauldin 20 minutes ago
Hi Scott - You're wrong. Our insurance is provided through our work through another state and not associated in any way with Colorado's choices or impositions regarding health insurance. It's twice as much for half the coverage deductible 100% because of ObamaCare.
Brian Kotowski 3 days, 2 hours ago
To quote Slick Willie's favorite reptile, it's the economy stupid. If it does well, preezy-to-be shouldn't have too much trouble 4 years hence. If not, then his populist huckster bully boy jive will get old in a hurry.
grant howe 3 days, 2 hours ago
Decreasing profits and rising CEO compensation
http://www.ibtimes.com/healthcare-pharma-ceos-paid-more-top-execs-any-other-industry-analysis-finds-2374013
No better time to cozy up to the kleptocrats... It be cold out!!
Ken Mauldin 3 days, 1 hour ago
Hi Grant - Considering these are publicly traded companies, this trend seems unsustainable at the present pace. However, I have no complaint at all if the stockholders (owners) and the Boards of these companies choose to continue these compensation packages for the CEO. They are private organizations and their compensation packages are up to them as they risk diminished revenue, depleted capital reserves and ultimately bankruptcy for not operating an economically viable organization.
George Fargo 2 days, 21 hours ago
Hey, Aspen Melanie, guess what is the only thing in DC that didn't get hacked. That's right, Hillary's "unsecured email server".
Brian Kotowski 2 days, 19 hours ago
Slick Willie: Comey cost us the election
Very devious of Comey to have smuggled that unsecured server into the Clinton bathroom; which was secure enough for Billary to evacuate their bowels and bladders. The Watergate perps have nothing on Preezy's FBI director.
Lock McShane 2 days, 18 hours ago
It is the health insurance industry's quest for profits that is causing their downfall. Health insurance is a unsustainable paradigm, and the health of the citizens is best taken care of by taxes to cover everyone's health costs, as demonstrated by most of the industrialized world.
Ken Mauldin 2 days, 2 hours ago
Hi Lock - Since our healthcare market is terrible and other countries are doing a better job that we should emulate, can you provide any examples of the other countries in the industrialized world where Americans travel to receive better healthcare? Although you seem to think they provide better care that we should copy, I'm not aware of a single example of another country that Americans travel to for superior healthcare.
These other western countries that you refer to are only better at implementing socialistic policies and not a single one is better at innovation in medicine and delivering actual healthcare. There's a big difference between having insurance and receiving exceptional, state-of-the-art medical care.
Lock McShane 2 days ago
Hi Ken
Many Americans travel to other countries for medical care. Just search for “Medical Tourism”. And our healthcare is not superior, as we rank 37th in the World Health Organization's list of world health systems. Plus we pay twice as much for inferior care.
In the 34 countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, only Iceland at 0.2% and Germany at 11% have Primary Private Health Insurance; we have 53.1%. Iceland has 100% coverage and Germany has 99.9%. We have 84.9% coverage.
We spend almost twice as much for mediocre care than the rest of the world. Why are you defending such a poor system?
Ken Mauldin 1 day, 23 hours ago
Again, there's a big difference between coverage and care. Cuba and Venezuela must have close to 100% coverage, but anyone with a serious medical problem there wishes they were here.
I'm not defending our current system at all. I think it's terrible and should be completely repealed. When we had a system of healthcare that was based on competition and consumer choice we provided the best care in the world. Granted, we didn't have the highest coverage, we had the highest level of care. Economics (a.k.a. reality) requires that we can't have both; the most coverage and the best care. That McDonald's serves the "most" hamburgers is a good example of this. I prefer the innovation that comes from competition and free choice vs. every single person in every condition being forced to pay for coverage that provides a more expensive and lower quality of care for everyone.
Jim Kelley 2 days, 17 hours ago
I'm going to really freak out if Trump doesn't fix our easy bike trails.
grant howe 2 days, 15 hours ago
Make The Boat GREAT AGAIN!
Brian Kotowski 2 days, 14 hours ago
Brian Kotowski 2 days, 10 hours ago
Speaking of freaking out... The American left: winning hearts and minds, lol. Now that it's official, this must be the point at which people have to die. Because tolerance.
Lock McShane 1 day, 12 hours ago
Ken,
Can you please elaborate on “When we had a system of healthcare that was based on competition and consumer choice we provided the best care in the world.” When was that? And did we provide the best care to everyone, or just to those with the money to pay for it?
Picking Venezuela and Cuba as examples of 100% coverage is cherry-picking the data. How about France, which is #1 in the world for health care, with 99.9% coverage, at less than half the per-capita cost than the US? They have the best care with the most coverage for less cost. Eliminating the health insurance companies gives better care for less.
Lock McShane 1 day, 12 hours ago
How about we give everyone adequate care, and if you ant the best care, then you can pay for it out of pocket?
Jeff Kibler 1 day, 5 hours ago
Brian Kotowski 1 day, 3 hours ago
Another Obamacare co-op bails, leaving only 5 up & running for 2017
Assuming the GOP grows a spine & nukes Barry's Boondoggle, the Dem/lapdog media narrative will be that the diabolical Rethugs killed the last 5. Never mind that 18 others did nothing more than gorge themselves on our dime, before going broke all on their own.
Ken Mauldin 10 hours, 59 minutes ago
Hi Lock - It was based on competition when I had a choice about the provider and level of coverage I purchased, I could choose my doctor or hospital and my premium and deductible were half what is is now. A.K.A. Before ObamaCare, about 8 years ago.
France has produced very few medical innovations since going socialist and rely on market-driven healthcare markets to provide advancements. French medical innovation peaked with Pastuer and Calmette (both, pre-socialism by almost 100 years) and it's been mostly downhill from there.
When you say "we should give everyone adequate care," I reply that you're free to "give" as much of your money for your pet-social projects as you please and prefer that the tax-payers be left out of any more government imposed ponzi schemes. Yes, I'd rather have the best health insurance and health care that people pay for themselves than have the crappy, limited, "McDonald's" version of healthcare that everyone is force to buy at double the cost and deductible, which has been my own, personal experience.
Brian Kotowski 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Waitaminit... we were told to expect a savings of $2500 annually. It's been what - 6 years now? That's 15k in your pocket, Ken. You're not trying to 'fake news' your way thru this discussion, are you?
Lock McShane 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Hi Ken
It seems to me that you are blaming the wrong entity for our current problems with our healthcare system. It is the insurance industry that is the problem, not the ACA. Before the ACA, the insurance companies were successful because they would insure the healthy and deny coverage for the sick. The ACA was supposed to get everyone into the insurance pool, both healthy and sick. But it didn't work out as planned as the sick joined up and the healthy stayed away.
It is the insurance companies that are restricting choice and competition. You should be covered no matter what provider you get your care from, instead of the restrictive networks that penalize choice. The insurance companies don't embrace innovation; they deny covering new technologies.
One of the reasons we are 37th in the world on health outcomes and #1 in per-capita health spending is that we don't have easy access to basic health care. Seeing a doctor regularly is the best way to reduce healthcare costs by preventing conditions from advancing into more expensive treatments. This requires access to providers without complicated hoops to jump through. You should see your doctor and walk out without having to deal with all the complications of who is paying what.
“I'd rather have the best health insurance and health care that people pay for themselves” This sounds to me that you want healthcare to be available only if you can pay for it. If you want to pay for your own healthcare, then you should just pay for it all without the insurance companies.
Ken Mauldin 28 minutes ago
Hi Lock - You couldn't be more wrong. My family and many others are paying twice for less as a direct result of the ACA. You probably also recognize that I don't place much confidence in the views of the socialists at the WHO that prefer quantity of access over quality of care.
Once again, your last statement reinforces my observation that you don't understand the difference between insurance and care, as you continue to incorrectly assert that it's a Boolean choice. I want to pay for the best health INSURANCE that I choose that provides coverage to the best CARE that I can choose. You know, the way I had it before ObamaCare wrecked it for the whole country by stifling competition and denying consumer choice.
Brian Kotowski 4 minutes ago
Among the most asinine of the pre & post Obamacare regs is the proscription against interstate purchasing. NY, to cite just one example, imposes guaranteed-issue requirements based on pie-in-the-sky ratings established in Albany. The result is that the coverage available to the young & healthy proved so expensive that nearly half of them just dropped out; the dropout rate (nationally & in NY) has gotten worse under Obamacare. My uncle (who lives in Buffalo) was obliged to purchase coverage only from NY, and it had to include pre-natal care & drug counseling. That he has neither a uterus nor an addiction was immaterial. I don't know if those specific mandates have changed under Obamacare; I do know that his premiums & deductibles have become significantly more expensive, just as mine have here in CO.
The removal of the interstate barriers will be a good place to start, if the GOP can finally be compelled to put its money where its mealy mouth has been since Barry shoved this boondoggle down our throats.
