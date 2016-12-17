Hayden boys fall to North Park

— The Hayden High School boys basketball team didn’t get a win playing at home Friday night against North Park, but the Tigers, winless this season, did give the Wildcats a run and led through portions of the game.

Hayden lost 43-31, felled by huge North Park output in the second and third quarters. Hayden led 14-9 after the first, but was outscored 18-4 in the second.

The Tigers were powered early by six points from Garrett St. Clair, a 3-point shot, then three made free throws when he was fouled attempting another.

“It became contagious,” coach Gerard Geis said. "You get that bounce in your step. It was fun to see.”

He said turnovers and missed shots changed the tune in the second quarter.

“We lost some of that momentum,” he said. “It was still a really fun game.”

The Tigers, 0-4, are now off until Jan. 6, when they’ll play at home against Rangely.

“Each game we’ve played, we’ve gotten closer and closer,” Geis said. “We’ve made some great strides, and hopefully, we’ll continue to work on it. I still feel strongly we have the opportunity to sneak up on some teams this season.”

