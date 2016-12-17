Freeze frame: Tips, inspiration for winter photography in Routt County

Somewhere between my third and fourth attempt to free my Nissan Xterra from a deep snow ditch along Routt County Road 14 last week, it sank in.

Winter photography is tough.

I found myself in this ditch because I was attempting to park far enough off the road to take a picture of a snow-covered tractor.

It was the second time in three years a friendly GEICO agent has had to dispatch a tow truck to free me from a bad parking job on a quest for that great winter shot. (The first being a slip into the ditch while chasing down a photo of a hot air balloon.)

Chelsea, the friendly agent, was even kind enough to ask if I had least “captured the moment.”

Parking isn’t the only challenge for winter photography.

Batteries die more quickly in the cold.

Lenses constantly fog up.

The light meter in your camera is thrown off by the snow.

Operating the dials of your camera can hurt your hands in the bitter cold.

And there are fewer hours of daylight.

But, as I’ve found again and again living in Steamboat, the payoff for winter shutterbugs is grand.

If, for example, you’re willing to brave a hike to the Mad Creek Barn in a heavy November snowstorm before the trail is closed for the elk, you’re in for a real treat.

The first time I did this, I was rewarded with untracked powder and a shot of the barn you don’t see very often.

Snow clings to the frame of the door and piles up inside.

It simply becomes a dream world for photographers.

I’ve also recently discovered a secret weapon to bolster my winter photography:

Snowshoes.

Why admire the alpenglow on the mountain from town, when you can take a snowshoe hike up the Soda Creek Trail on Buffalo Pass and get that shot dozens of other people in town aren’t getting?

I’ve also been able to find new angles I never would be able to get if I had only skis.

To help inspire a new generation of winter shutterbugs, I’ve decided to share some of my favorite winter captures, along with the stories behind them, as well as tips from local photographers.