Community Connection Promote health, wellness in communities

Earlier this year, we accomplished a major milestone — rebranding our organization, Northwest Colorado Health. We started with a broad goal — to better represent the many ways we are helping improve health and wellness in our communities. The long, thoughtful process was an opportunity to reflect on our history and the heart and soul of what we do and the people we serve.

With input from our staff and stakeholders, we created a new name, look and core values that guide our work today and plans for tomorrow. These values boil down to our overarching belief that everyone — regardless of income, race, age, gender, health status or insurance coverage — should have access to health services, programs and tools empowering them to be as healthy as possible.

Community health centers

We provide medical care at community health centers in Steamboat Springs and Craig. Patients who don’t have insurance receive care on a sliding fee scale based on income. Patients have access to the following services.

• Primary care with integrated dental and behavioral health care.

• Women’s health and family planning services and programs that help qualified women pay for mammograms and cervical cancer screenings.

• Prescription assistance

• Assistance apply for health insurance.

Public health

We play a leading role in providing public health education and services. We provide the following services in Routt and Moffat counties. Some programs also are available in Jackson County.

• Routine and recommended immunizations and travel vaccines.

• Free cardiovascular and diabetes screenings and programs to reduce obesity.

• Counseling with a certified diabetes educator to help people with diabetes live healthier.

• Programs helping new mothers and children have the best chance for healthy futures. Services include nurse home visits and nutrition and breastfeeding assistance.



• Youth resiliency programs supporting youth of all ages facing different types of loss.



• Aging well programs to help older adults stay physically and socially active.

• Emergency preparedness awareness and education.



Home health

Our home health services support individuals healing from illness or injury in their homes in Routt, Moffat and Grand counties. Our team includes registered nurses, physical, occupational and speech therapists and medical social workers. Our home health staff also offers the following.

• Assist patients with home care needs.

• Serve as advocates, answering questions, connecting patients to community resources and communicating their concerns to their doctor.

• Assist with non-medical needs such as cooking, cleaning, laundry, errands and personal care.

Hospice and palliative care

Hospice offers comfort-oriented, end-of-life care for patients with a life expectancy of six months or less in Routt, Moffat and Grand counties.



• Hospice provides complete support and skilled personalized care at home, in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

• Care focuses on easing patients’ physical, emotional and spiritual pain.

• Families receive help caring for their loved one and support through the grief process.

• Volunteers cook meals, run errands and help families with other support needs.

The Haven Assisted Living Center

The Haven is our 20-bed assisted living facility in Hayden. Life at The Haven includes meals, housekeeping assistance, social activities, exercise classes and various amenity and care options. Respite care also is available.



For more information about any of our programs and services, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org or call 970-879-1632.



Tamera Manzanares is marketing coordinator at Northwest Colorado Health. She can be reached at tmanzanares@northwestcoloradohealth.org or 970-871-7642.