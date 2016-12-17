Bulldogs beat Steamboat girls

— The Moffat County High School girls basketball team knocked off Steamboat Springs on Friday 48-26 in Craig.

The Bulldogs were in front the entire varsity game, holding a 12-6 lead after the opening quarter and a 23-13 advantage at halftime.

A 15-7 third period solidified the Dogs’ eventual win, with the entire Bulldog bench playing and nearly all picking up points.

Steamboat's Raya Duryea had the most points on either side with 16, while Jana Camilletti put up nine for the Bulldogs — six free throws and one three-pointer.

Sailors girls coach George Ibarra said a height advantage helped Moffat County girls, though his players also still have some work to do with elements of the game.

“We really just need to focus on our shooting and rebounding,” he said.