Berend eighth on Continental Cup

— Steamboat Springs Nordic combined skier Ben Berend was eighth Friday in a Continental Cup event in Klingenthal, Germany, one of the best results of his career.

It was Berend’s third top-10 finish on the Continental Cup circuit and tied for his second best result there.

Jumping paved the way as he leaped to fourth place and held on to the top-10 spot in the 5-kilometer race with the 46th best skiing time.

Berend was 25th Saturday, but fellow U.S. skier Ben Loomis added a second top-10 finish for the Americans, also placing eighth. Loomis jumped to 10th and moved up two spots in a 10K race.

Steamboat skier Jasper Good also had a strong result Friday, leaping to 15th and finishing 21st. He was 45th Saturday.

Loomis was 28th Friday, and Stephen Schuman was 29th.

Fletchers fast on World Cup

On the World Cup, the Fletcher brothers finished within a second of each other at an event in Ramsau, Austria. Taylor Fletcher skied up from a 41st-place jump to finish 27th. Bryan Fletcher, 0.8 seconds back, was 29th overall after jumping to 43rd. Adam Loomis finished 47th.

Both Fletcher brothers had top-10 skiing times, but the day was again dominated by the Germans, who took the top four spots. Johannes Rydzek won his third individual World Cup of the young season.

