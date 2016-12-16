Yampa Valley Electric outage cuts power to thousands in Yampa, Elk River valleys

— The Yampa and Elk River valleys went dark late Thursday night when an equipment failure caused a major power outage that affected 17,606 electric customers.

The lights went out at 11:11 p.m. when the failure locked out the entire Steamboat Springs delivery system. That, in turn, caused everyone who receives power from YVEA's Steamboat substation to lose power.

Power was restored to most areas at 1:09 a.m. Friday.

Both YVEA and Xcel crews worked quickly to restore power, and in most areas, power was restored within 38 minutes, a YVEA spokesperson said.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," the spokesperson said. "We realize that many of our members were unable to get through when calling in to report an outage. We know this can be frustrating. With an outage of this scale, our phone systems get overloaded with call volume."

Another means of reporting an outage is to download YVEA's Smarthub app.

As of 3:50 p.m. Friday, YVEA reported it was still dealing with power outages in the area of Clark in North Routt County.

The electric company said they had found a line down in that area.

There will be some lingering effects from the outage.

The phone system at Steamboat Springs Transit was damaged by the outage and will be out of service until Monday.

In the meantime, Steamboat Springs Transit can be reached at 970-846-1278 or 970-846-1279. SST can also be reached via e-mail at transit@steamboatsprings.net.