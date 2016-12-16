Steamboat Springs woman seriously hurt after being hit by car

— A Steamboat Springs woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a pickup Thursday night.

At about 6 p.m., Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters and police officers responded to the intersection of Downhill Drive and Elk River Road.

Police Commander Jerry Stabile said Jennifer Garrett, 35, was walking east across Elk River Road, when she was hit by a pickup that had a plow on the front.

The woman was taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center. On Friday, a YVMC spokeswoman said Garrett had been transferred to another hospital. It was unknown whether her injuries were life-threatening.

Stabile said there are indicators that Garrett had been drinking alcohol. He did not know where Garrett was walking to.

The driver of the pickup was a 61-year-old Clark man.

Police were still investigating the accident, but Stabile said there were no indications that driver was impaired or did anything wrong.

The speed limit on Elk River Road at that intersection is 40 mph, and there are no stop signs on that section of the road that would stop cars traveling on Elk River Road.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland