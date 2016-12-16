Steamboat Springs woman seriously hurt after being hit by car

Steamboat Springs — A Steamboat Springs woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a pickup Thursday night.
At about 6 p.m., Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters and police officers responded to the intersection of Downhill Drive and Elk River Road.
Police Commander Jerry Stabile said Jennifer Garrett, 35, was walking east across Elk River Road, when she was hit by a pickup that had a plow on the front.
The woman was taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center. On Friday, a YVMC spokeswoman said Garrett had been transferred to another hospital. It was unknown whether her injuries were life-threatening.
Stabile said there are indicators that Garrett had been drinking alcohol. He did not know where Garrett was walking to.
The driver of the pickup was a 61-year-old Clark man.
Police were still investigating the accident, but Stabile said there were no indications that driver was impaired or did anything wrong.
The speed limit on Elk River Road at that intersection is 40 mph, and there are no stop signs on that section of the road that would stop cars traveling on Elk River Road.
To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland
Comments
grant howe 5 days, 19 hours ago
"no indications that driver was impaired or did anything wrong." sspd
How about the driver ran over a pedestrian!
Must be buddies with the law.
Gaylan Hellyer 5 days, 14 hours ago
Grant: Heard the Pedestrian was impaired walking at night while wearing dark clothes. As it states above, officials were not sure where the woman was walking to in that area. Also there are not any provisions for pedestrians in that area and most people would take precautions when crossing a busy road in the dark. Pedestrians may have the right of way in most areas but in this case it seems she was drunk wandering in heavy traffic. The driver did nothing wrong and there isn't any indication he is receiving 'special treatment' from law enforcement. If anything he most likely feels awful about this. And the person injured has a history of regular consumption. This was an accident. And I'd like to THANK all the people who have been walking with flashlights at night around town. With more people walking in the street because of snow it's nice when they make the effort to be seen.
Debbie Milstead 5 days, 8 hours ago
Gaylan-
Grant is anti-law enforcement. He lives to insult them whenever he can. It's best to ignore him.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID