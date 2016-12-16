Steamboat Ski Area opens additional terrain

— Morningside is among the additional terrain being opening at Steamboat Ski Area Saturday.

All four trails will be open on Morningside in addition to four trails off Thunderhead Express. The Thunderhead and Bar-UE lifts will also start turning.

The ski area will have 75 percent of its terrain open, with 123 trails, 14 lifts and more than 2,200 acres accessible to skiers and riders.

New trails include Vagabond, Betwixt, Eagles Nest and Ted’s Ridge.

So far in December, the ski area has received 49.75 inches of snow.

Though it rained Friday, the precipitation was expected to turn to snow with colder temperatures.

“This storm brought snow with heavy moisture content,” said Doug Allen, vice president of mountain operations, in a news release. “It’s exactly the type of snow we need this time of year to create a solid foundation for the season to come.

"This weekend’s storm is expected to bring a good amount of snow, which will allow us to open the last few chairlifts and more terrain shortly," Allen explained. "While the snow is great for base building, guests should be aware that conditions may be heavier than they are used to.”

The ski area was warning backcountry skiers about the avalanche danger, which is rated considerable by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Uphill access, or skinning, is available on all open mountain terrain. Closed trails are off limits.

