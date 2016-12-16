Steamboat briefs: Christmas trees may be dropped off at Ice Arena

Now through the month of January, Christmas trees may be dropped off anytime in the northeast corner of the Howelsen Ice Arena parking lot. People are asked to remove all tinsel, ornaments, lights and nails from the trees, and wreaths are not to be dropped off. The resulting mulch will be given to residents and used in city parks.

Western is December’s foreign film series feature

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series makes another diversion into the American indie genre with “Men Go to Battle,” a drama directed by Zachary Treitz, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Chief Theater. The New Yorker has called the film “an instant-classic Western.”

Most Americans predict that the Civil War will end by Christmas, but Henry (Tim Morton) and Francis Mellon (David Maloney) couldn’t care less. Bracing for another winter on their struggling farm in rural Kentucky, the brothers have become suffocatingly close. Francis’ practical jokes become more and more aggressive until the night he accidentally injures Henry in a drunken fight. After humiliating himself in front of a daughter (Rachel Korine) of the town’s preeminent family, Henry disappears in the night. Months later, Francis learns that Henry has joined the Union army, and the two are left to find out separately what the approaching war will bring.

The film screens in English. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Registration open for new 6-week reading group

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a six-week Shakespeare reading group focusing on William Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra,” led by veteran English teacher Sally Frostic. The free workshop will be held at the library from 6 to 7:15 p.m. six consecutive Wednesdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 22, for both first-time and experienced Shakespeare readers.

The overall emphasis is on enjoyment of “Antony and Cleopatra” through discussions, reading brief excerpts aloud and learning about the playwright and his world. Participants are asked to commit to the reading and attend most of the sessions.

To register, contact Adult Programs Coordinator Jennie Lay at jlay@steamboatlibrary.org or 970-879-0240, ext. 317. The workshop is limited to 25 participants, and the library has copies of “Antony and Cleopatra” to lend to everyone. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Free candle-lit yoga nidra relaxation at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free yoga nidra session for December’s community yoga practice, a focus on Swami Jnaneshvara Bharati’s “Be Still and Experience Tranquility Yoga Nidra” recording. This one-hour practice by candle light will honor the impending winter solstice and the holiday season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Library Hall. Bring your own mat and blanket.

Yoga Nidra is a deep relaxation in which you leave the waking state, go past the dreaming state and enter the dreamless sleep state while remaining fully awake and alert. This state of awareness is extremely beneficial for releasing stress.

The library’s free monthly community yoga practice is for all ages, abilities and experience levels and is intended for anyone who wants to build a personal home yoga practice while checking out the variety of free library resources available.

Participants work at their own pace throughout each session and soak up the support of the local yoga community while absorbing the teaching of some of the world’s most esteemed yogis projected on the big screen and/or the surround sound in Library Hall. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Past Three Wire Winter magazine students sought

Bud Werner Memorial Library wants to connect with past Three Wire Winter magazine students. Those former students should contact Alyssa Selby at the library or call or email tannabrock@yahoo.com.

Girl Scouts in Steamboat in need of volunteers

The Steamboat Springs Girl Scouts are looking for volunteers. For more information, contact Nancy Mucklow at 970-846-2630 or nancymucklow@gmail.com.

Dog, cat licenses renewal now available for 2017

All 2016 Routt County dog and cat licenses expire Dec 31, and new 2017 licenses can now be purchased.

All dogs and cats in the city of Steamboat Springs and within Routt County are required by law to be licensed yearly. To license a pet, owners will need a certificate of vaccination to prove their pet has up-to-date rabies vaccinations. The price for the yearly license is $5 for altered animals or $25 for unaltered animals.

Licenses can be purchased at Routt County Humane Society, Mountain Peaks Veterinary Hospital, Mount Werner Veterinary Hospital, Pet Kare Clinic and Steamboat Veterinary Hospital.

Pet owners who live within the town of Hayden or the town of Oak Creek will need to purchase a Hayden or Oak Creek dog license at their respective town halls.

Lower Knoll lot to be closed to public parking

The lower Knoll parking lot at Steamboat Ski Area will serve as a drop-off and pick-up area for participants in the resort’s Trail Busters and Mini Busters children’s ski and snowboard programs on Saturdays. The lot will be closed to public parking all day Saturdays through March 4. Additional free parking is available in the Upper Knoll Lot and Meadows Lot, and paid parking is available at Gondola Square and Torian Plum Plaza.