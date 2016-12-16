The Record for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016: Clerk gets uncomfortable

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

1:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a man sleeping on a bench at the Stock Bridge Transit Center.

3:44 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a transient man who had been at a convenience store for about an hour in the first block of Anglers Drive. He made the clerk uncomfortable. Police contacted the man, and he said he did not need any help.

10:56 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a cell phone stolen in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive. The phone was tracked and discovered to be in Craig.

3:14 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a high-school aged girl texting while driving on Third Street. She reportedly drove into the opposite lane. Police could not find her.

3:50 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an elk that looked like it was in distress along the Yampa River near the Bear River Skate Park. The call was referred to wildlife officers.

3:55 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who got threatening texts and voicemails from an unknown person.

6:03 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a pedestrian hit by a pickup at Elk River Road and Downhill Plaza. The pickup had a plow on the front, and the woman had serious injuries.

7:34 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.