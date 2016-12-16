Real Estate transactions Dec. 9 through 16

Address: 2746 Ridge Road

Seller: William D. Snare

Buyer: Robin Jackson and Camille Ditrani

Date: Dec. 9, 2016

Price: $507,000

Property description: on 1.19-acre lot in Rendezvous Trails

Address: 2575 Wildflower Ct.

Seller: Freedom Investment Holdings

Buyer: Carolyn and Charles Reuben

Date: Dec. 9, 2016

Price: $3.525 million

Property description: 5,160-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 5.5-bath single family home on 2-acre Lot 2 Elkins Meadow at Little Fish Creek

Address: 2305 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Charyl A. Fines and Louis Tortora

Buyer: Aaron and Jamie Rogan

Date: Dec. 12, 2016

Price: $325,000

Property description: 1,310-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3-bath Phoenix at Steamboat condo 221

Address: 2515 Daybreak Court

Seller: Scott F. and Martha Tipton

Buyer: Martha Boehm

Date: Dec. 12, 2016

Price: $320,000

Property description: 1,272-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Unit 203 building 200 Sunrise Condo

Address: 935 Pine St.

Seller: Carol Finnoff Corp.

Buyer: Carl Michael Webb III

Date: Dec. 12, 2016

Price: $875,000

Property description: 3,465-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bath single-family home on .32-acre in the Original Town of Steamboat Lots 5-6, block 9. Built in 1928, remodeled in 1995.

Address: 1167 Anglers Dr.

Seller: Judith C. Travis Trust

Buyer: Crest Living Trust

Date: Dec. 12, 2016

Price: $1.99 million

Property description: 5,725-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath single-family home 2.29-acre lot 15 Fish Creek Meadows

Address:

Seller: MBE Enterprises

Buyer: David and Barbara Beichley

Date: Dec. 12, 2016

Price: $165,000

Property description: Unit 208 Rockies Condo

Address: 1547 Harwig Cir.

Seller: Mark and Barbara Jones

Buyer: SHWKMW LLC

Date: Dec. 12, 2016

Price: $875,000

Property description: 2,541-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home .33-acre Lot 13 Aspen View Estates

Address: 1945 Cornice Rd.

Seller: MBE Enterprises

Buyer: David and Barbara Benchley

Date: Dec. 12, 2016

Price: $165,000

Property description: 467-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bath Rockies condo 208 Bldg D

Address:

Seller: Scott F. and Martha Tipton

Buyer: Martha Boehm

Date: Dec. 12, 2016

Price: $320,000

Property description:1,272-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Unit 203 building 200 Sunrise Condo

Address: 32404 Ute Trail

Seller: Colleen Poole

Buyers: Caitlin S. Black, Lucas Crespin, Aaron Crespin and Janet Crespin

Date: Dec. 13, 2016

Price: $340,000

Property description: 2,575-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on .86-acre Lot 115 at Morningside 1 at Stagecoach. Last sold for $203,100 in 2013

Address: 30110 Bannock Trail

Seller: Robert Hartman

Buyer: Rory and Carol Boucha

Date: Dec. 13, 2016

Price: $52,000

Property description: .46-acre lot 12 in Meadowgreen at Stagecoach

Address: 2430 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Bear Claw 403 LLC

Buyer: James E. Fitzgerald Trust

Date: Dec. 14, 2016

Price: $655,000

Property description: 1,637-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath unit 403 in Bear Claw

Address: 31525 Navajo Trail

Seller: Alice L. Collister

Buyer: Tomas Guillermo Caballero

Date: Dec. 14, 2016

Price: $30,000

Property description: 1.98-acre South Shore at Stagecoach multi-family tract 35

Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Dr.

Seller: Jerry and Barbara Schliep

Buyer: Brett Bruyere

Date: Dec. 14, 2016

Price: $285,000

Property description: 849-square-foot, two bedroom, 1.5-bath condo 2 Storm Meadows East

Address: 57450 Cowboy Way

Seller: Vista Verde Guest Ranch Inc.

Buyer: CJJ Family Holdings

Date: Dec. 14, 2016

Price: $12.25 million

Property description: North Routt guest ranch on 587 acres bracketed on three sides by national forest, 26,000-square-foot indoor riding arena, 10 guest cabins and staff and manager housing.

Address: 57450 Cowboy Way

Seller: Gregg W. Throgmartin for Peggy Sue Throgmartin Trust

Buyer: CJJ Family Holdings

Date: Dec. 13, 2016

Price: $4 million

Property description: 8,000-square-foot owner’s home at Vista Verde Ranch

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jeffrey and Marisela Weyers Trust

Buyer: Jim and Julie Black

Date: Dec. 14, 2016

Price: $350,000

Property description: One-eighth interest in unit 404 in One Steamboat Place

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Kent and Julie Conwell

Buyer: Jim and Julie Black

Date: Dec. 14, 2016

Price: $360,000

Property description: One-eighth interest in unit 404 in One Steamboat Place

Address: 27882 Silver Spur

Seller: Bob Struble

Buyer: John and Pamela Pitt

Date: Dec. 14, 2016

Price: $545,000

Property description: 1,745-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3-bath single-family home on .39-acre lot 5 in Silverview Estates F1

Total sales: $28.88 million