Real Estate transactions Dec. 9 through 16

Address: 2746 Ridge Road
Seller: William D. Snare
Buyer: Robin Jackson and Camille Ditrani
Date: Dec. 9, 2016
Price: $507,000
Property description: on 1.19-acre lot in Rendezvous Trails
Address: 2575 Wildflower Ct.
Seller: Freedom Investment Holdings
Buyer: Carolyn and Charles Reuben
Date: Dec. 9, 2016
Price: $3.525 million
Property description: 5,160-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 5.5-bath single family home on 2-acre Lot 2 Elkins Meadow at Little Fish Creek
Address: 2305 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Charyl A. Fines and Louis Tortora
Buyer: Aaron and Jamie Rogan
Date: Dec. 12, 2016
Price: $325,000
Property description: 1,310-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3-bath Phoenix at Steamboat condo 221
Address: 2515 Daybreak Court
Seller: Scott F. and Martha Tipton
Buyer: Martha Boehm
Date: Dec. 12, 2016
Price: $320,000
Property description: 1,272-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Unit 203 building 200 Sunrise Condo
Address: 935 Pine St.
Seller: Carol Finnoff Corp.
Buyer: Carl Michael Webb III
Date: Dec. 12, 2016
Price: $875,000
Property description: 3,465-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bath single-family home on .32-acre in the Original Town of Steamboat Lots 5-6, block 9. Built in 1928, remodeled in 1995.
Address: 1167 Anglers Dr.
Seller: Judith C. Travis Trust
Buyer: Crest Living Trust
Date: Dec. 12, 2016
Price: $1.99 million
Property description: 5,725-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath single-family home 2.29-acre lot 15 Fish Creek Meadows
Address:
Seller: MBE Enterprises
Buyer: David and Barbara Beichley
Date: Dec. 12, 2016
Price: $165,000
Property description: Unit 208 Rockies Condo
Address: 1547 Harwig Cir.
Seller: Mark and Barbara Jones
Buyer: SHWKMW LLC
Date: Dec. 12, 2016
Price: $875,000
Property description: 2,541-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home .33-acre Lot 13 Aspen View Estates
Address: 1945 Cornice Rd.
Seller: MBE Enterprises
Buyer: David and Barbara Benchley
Date: Dec. 12, 2016
Price: $165,000
Property description: 467-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bath Rockies condo 208 Bldg D
Address:
Seller: Scott F. and Martha Tipton
Buyer: Martha Boehm
Date: Dec. 12, 2016
Price: $320,000
Property description:1,272-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Unit 203 building 200 Sunrise Condo
Address: 32404 Ute Trail
Seller: Colleen Poole
Buyers: Caitlin S. Black, Lucas Crespin, Aaron Crespin and Janet Crespin
Date: Dec. 13, 2016
Price: $340,000
Property description: 2,575-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on .86-acre Lot 115 at Morningside 1 at Stagecoach. Last sold for $203,100 in 2013
Address: 30110 Bannock Trail
Seller: Robert Hartman
Buyer: Rory and Carol Boucha
Date: Dec. 13, 2016
Price: $52,000
Property description: .46-acre lot 12 in Meadowgreen at Stagecoach
Address: 2430 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Bear Claw 403 LLC
Buyer: James E. Fitzgerald Trust
Date: Dec. 14, 2016
Price: $655,000
Property description: 1,637-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath unit 403 in Bear Claw
Address: 31525 Navajo Trail
Seller: Alice L. Collister
Buyer: Tomas Guillermo Caballero
Date: Dec. 14, 2016
Price: $30,000
Property description: 1.98-acre South Shore at Stagecoach multi-family tract 35
Address: 2275 Storm Meadows Dr.
Seller: Jerry and Barbara Schliep
Buyer: Brett Bruyere
Date: Dec. 14, 2016
Price: $285,000
Property description: 849-square-foot, two bedroom, 1.5-bath condo 2 Storm Meadows East
Address: 57450 Cowboy Way
Seller: Vista Verde Guest Ranch Inc.
Buyer: CJJ Family Holdings
Date: Dec. 14, 2016
Price: $12.25 million
Property description: North Routt guest ranch on 587 acres bracketed on three sides by national forest, 26,000-square-foot indoor riding arena, 10 guest cabins and staff and manager housing.
Address: 57450 Cowboy Way
Seller: Gregg W. Throgmartin for Peggy Sue Throgmartin Trust
Buyer: CJJ Family Holdings
Date: Dec. 13, 2016
Price: $4 million
Property description: 8,000-square-foot owner’s home at Vista Verde Ranch
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jeffrey and Marisela Weyers Trust
Buyer: Jim and Julie Black
Date: Dec. 14, 2016
Price: $350,000
Property description: One-eighth interest in unit 404 in One Steamboat Place
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Kent and Julie Conwell
Buyer: Jim and Julie Black
Date: Dec. 14, 2016
Price: $360,000
Property description: One-eighth interest in unit 404 in One Steamboat Place
Address: 27882 Silver Spur
Seller: Bob Struble
Buyer: John and Pamela Pitt
Date: Dec. 14, 2016
Price: $545,000
Property description: 1,745-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3-bath single-family home on .39-acre lot 5 in Silverview Estates F1
Total sales: $28.88 million
