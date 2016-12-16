Jessica Speer: Shoutout to post office crew

Like many of you, I have been to the post office almost daily the past two weeks. I would like to give a shoutout to the hardworking post office staff.
I was told the volume of incoming packages has surpassed 8,000 per day recently, yet the frontline staff still manages to smile and pleasantly greet customers. They are working around the clock to make everyone’s holidays bright.
I especially would like to thank Jason and Xavier for going above and beyond to find some misplaced packages of mine. Hats off to our post office for their hard work and dedication.
Jessica Speer
Steamboat Springs
Comments
Gaylan Hellyer 5 days, 14 hours ago
YES........These guys are dealing with an insane workload and still smiling. When watching videos of disgruntled delivery drivers over the holidays I reflect about how thankful I am to live where we do and to have such great people in out community. Thank you for writing this quick letter shedding light on these guys.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID