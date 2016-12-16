Jail Report for Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, 2016

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Henri C. Papazian, 45 — violation of protection order (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Sunday, Dec. 11

Mallory M. Flagg, 27 — harassment (SSPD)

Brock Lachapelle, 34 — served or sold liquor to person under 21 (SSPD)

Monday, Dec. 12

Morgan S. Delp, 42 — possession of drug paraphernalia, felony of possession of controlled substance (SSPD)

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Benjamin E. Choate, 22 — fugitive of justice (Routt County Sheriff's Office)

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Candy J. Harnett, 41 — violation of protection order, aiding or harboring a runaway, obstructing a peace officer (RCSO)

Henry C. Rives, 23 — fugitive of justice (RCSO)

Christian G. Shearer, 46 — two counts of felony possession of controlled substance, felony possession of more than 12 ounces of marijuana (Colorado State Patrol)

William F. Thurber IV, 29 — obstructing a peace officer, aiding or harboring a runaway (RCSO)

Thursday, Dec. 15

No arrests

Friday, Dec. 16

Nash J. Donald, 20 — DUI, defective or unsafe vehicle, no proof of insurance (CSP)

Carl E. Stahl, 63 — harassment, obstruction of telephone service (Hayden Police Department)

Alexander P. Repollo, 23 — DUI, DUI per se, open alcohol beverage container (SSPD)