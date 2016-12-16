Hayden girls grab big home win

Hayden High School girls basketball coach Michelle Wilkie sets goals for her team, not only for the season or even a game, but for each quarter.

The Tigers fell short of the goal in one quarter Friday, playing at home against North Park, and the game tightened.

Hayden hit its goals in the other three quarters, however, allowing the team to roll to what Wilkie said was one of the Tigers' most solid victories in years, 44-31.

“The kids played well,” Wilkie said. “They hustled, worked hard. I can’t speak enough about the whole team’s effort. It’s the best game they’ve played in a really, really long time.”

The Tigers led at half by only one, 17-16, following what Wilkie termed the team’s one sub-par quarter. It outscored the Wildcats 13-6 in the third, however, and 14-9 in the fourth to take control and close out the win.

Darian Murphy led Hayden with 17 points, but Wilkie said every player scored.

“I can’t speak enough to the whole team effort,” she said. “I really appreciate that going into Christmas break. Now, we have to capitalize and build off this.”

