Craig briefs: Commissioners set special meeting to discuss plowing

The Moffat County Commissioners are holding a special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 to discuss discontinuing the road plowing from Colorado Highway 13 on Moffat County Road 38 to the trailhead, approximately two miles off the county road.

“This is where all of the snowmobilers in Northwest Colorado drive to park their vehicles and trailers when going to access Wilderness Ranch groomed trails,” Vicki Burns said in an email. “The area gives people the access off of Highway 13 to the trailhead and gives everyone a safe place to park our trucks and trailers while they ride for the day or go to their cabins for the weekend.”

Burns encourages the community to be there to support ongoing plowing of the road. For more information, call Burns at 970-824-7086.

Craig Rotary Club to sell Christmas trees

The Craig Rotary Club is selling Christmas trees in Centennial Mall parking lot between O’Reillys and Village Inn. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. Sundays and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested in getting a tree outside scheduled times can call Randy Looper at 970-629-0654 or Lief Albaugh at 323-445-2239. All funds go to support the Rotary literacy projects in Moffat County School District schools.

Elkhead campers must reserve spots next year

Elkhead Reservoir, one of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s most popular recreation destinations in the state’s Northwest region, is upgrading its Bears Ears Campground from the current first-come, first-served structure to a reservation system, according to a news release.

From May 19 through Sept. 10, the public can reserve a campsite as many as six months before arriving. Outside that reservation window, campsites will remain available on a first-come, first-served basis, as weather allows.

Beginning immediately, campers can make reservations at Bears Ears and other campgrounds in the state by calling 303-470-1144, 800-678-2267 or visiting coloradostate

parks.reserveamerica.com.

For more information about Elkhead Reservoir State Park, visit the CPW website or call 970-276-2061.

BLM seeks comment about land exchange

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed land exchange in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties that could consolidate public lands and increase public access, according to a BLM news release.

The BLM will accept public comments through Jan. 23. Comments may be submitted to blm_co_wrfo_bhlex@blm.gov or to BLM WRFO, Land Exchange Comments, 220 East Market St., Meeker, CO 81641.