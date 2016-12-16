Chris Rainwater: Will Trump fix VA?

I am a veteran of the United States Armed Forces. I served in the U.S. Air Force and deployed to the desert during the Gulf War. I was awarded the Southwest Asia Campaign Medal twice — for Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
This year, as the result of starting my own small business, I needed to look for new alternatives to health insurance. I, like most Americans, had heard the horror stories of veterans on surgery waiting list who died while waiting. I knew that many of my fellow veterans had complained about the VA system; however, I decided that it was time to take advantage of the VA healthcare benefits I’d earned.
My application for benefits was accepted online, and I received an email letting me know that my VA “Welcome Package” would arrive within 10 days. Only a few days later, I received a call from the VA by a woman with an extremely strong Asian accent informing me that my application had been declined.
I spent an hour trying to convince her of her mistake, but we experienced a significant language issue, and, ultimately, she hung up. I was beyond insulted. An employee hired to provide service to American veterans must be required to be proficient in English.
After four more denials from the VA, I was ready to simply forgo my benefits and go without healthcare when I made one final complaint to the VA office in Atlanta, Georgia. Three weeks after that phone call, I received a call back finally confirming that I was indeed covered for VA healthcare by my virtue of my service.
My physician here in Steamboat Springs ordered an MRI to examine a potentially serious (and very painful) spinal issue. In accordance with the program, I called the VA Choice line to have them schedule the MRI here in Steamboat Springs.
The VA approved the MRI and informed me that they would have it scheduled for me within five days. Ten days later, having heard nothing, I called the VA back to determine the status of the MRI. The VA agent informed me that he had no idea what I was talking about.
The first agent had done nothing — not even enter it into the system. This second agent did no better, and 30 days after my physician ordered an MRI, I still had no appointment. The same process played out again with a third agent and then a fourth.
As of this letter, more than 60 days have passed, and I am no closer to having the MRI done.
I am just one of millions of American veterans who now rely on the VA healthcare system. Multiply the pain and anguish of just one person by millions, and the scale of the problem becomes alarmingly clear.
CNN reported in September 2015 that up to 307,000 veterans had died while awaiting treatment. As my letter should make clear, the VA seems completely incapable of carrying out its most basic function — caring for those who have worn the uniform of our nation.
When our country needed us, we were there. We left our families, put ourselves in danger, and in so many cases, paid a heavy price to our health. The contract between our nation and its veterans is being broken and abused every single day by the VA.
How much longer do our honored veterans have to suffer and die because of bureaucratic incompetence and indifference?
Chris Rainwater
Steamboat Springs
Debbie Milstead 5 days, 1 hour ago
Chris-
This is an excellent letter. Many have suffered from the incompetence of the V.A.. Going to a military hospital is almost a death sentence.
Eric Morris 5 days ago
I certainly agree that an entity that has contractually agreed to support you, especially for any harm that results from upholding your end of the bargain, should be required to do so. However, we are talking about the US government here.
Chris, have you ever thought "liberating" Kuwait was not something the United States should do? The Emir that was able to rule the country again has thrown people in jail for slight criticism on Twitter. When I was in Kuwait 18 years after the liberation, we really were not supposed to leave the base because Kuwaitis were tired of seeing us so much. Would you like it if Kuwait set up a large base in Milner?
Scott Wedel 4 days, 23 hours ago
The VA paying for private medical care is a problem for the VA. It is costing more than expected and substantially more than providing the services in VA facilities.
Fixing this is going to require giving the VA a lot more money. It isn't a matter of VA running inefficient hospitals because the cost of VA providing care is less than private sector. The option of seeking private medical care needs to be streamlined and probably have a copayment of the difference between the VA's cost and the amount charged by the private medical care.
Debbie Milstead 4 days, 22 hours ago
Scott-
Have you ever been to a military hospital? It is the matter of the VA running inefficient hospitals.
Scott Wedel 4 days, 22 hours ago
I have. They are comparable to managed care hospitals without the overhead of billing.
Regardless of my personal opinion, it is factually true that VA treating patients costs substantially less than from VA Choice.
Debbie Milstead 4 days, 22 hours ago
Joe Meglen 4 days, 17 hours ago
Chris,
You, along with the tens of thousands of other veterans, are no longer useful in furthering the goals of the American Empire. Veterans are now “useless eaters”. The VA bureaucracy, like all government bureaucracies, is bloated, grossly inefficient and primarily interested in taking care of itself. Trump plans to shake things up, and no doubt has good intentions, but he will be going to war with the Deep State which includes the unelected entrenched federal government bureaucracies. Your spinal issues and MRI are not a priority.
Scott Wedel 4 days, 15 hours ago
I agree that VA is bloated and the second career for way too many bureaucrats all too often retired from military. But the Republican plans on privatizing would make things worse as demonstrated by VA Choice.
Being a managed care healthcare provider that is financed by budget, gives the VA a big cost advantage that is still greater than their bureaucratic inefficiency. They have also been seriously underfunded for years and have not been allowed to modernize.
Russell scott 4 days, 3 hours ago
As a Vietnam era veteran with an 80% disability I have been generally pleased with my care from the VA. First of all I am greatly appreciative to the taxpayers of this country for the support I have received. I used the GI bill to get my Undergraduate Degree and Master degree (Vietnam era vets got a couple more years of benefits). I used the lifetime GI bill for a couple different mortgage loans. I understand that I will also get a free burial with an American flag. Looking forward to that ...ha! Over the years my health care received from 3 different hospitals has been good. Albeit I believe in the tragic care many have received mine has been good. Living in Steamboat, miles away from the Grand junction VA presents challenges but I appreciate the effort the VA has gone through to support me. Each year they come to Steamboat to give flu shots. The satellite clinic in Craig has wonderful personal. Plus the office in Steamboat provides free rides to Grand Junction. I drive myself and get compensation. I do agree that the Choice program is a joke. It was set up to fail. The providers have to fight the VA to get paid. Many providers have quit. It really doesn't work.
Mostly, I want to say, Thank You America. I did my time but your thanks to me has been wonderful. I served because it was the right thing to do. I didn't ask for your support but it is greatly appreciated.
Russell scott 4 days, 2 hours ago
I must admit navigating the cumbersome VA bureaucracy is extremely hard for many veterans. Many Veterans have terrible psychological problems and simply can't navigate the system. My suggestion is to have a system outside the VA to help veterans navigate the system and to be their advocates.
Albeit the VA hospitals can be pretty depressing for the "common" folks. War injuries are horrendous. Nevertheless, the care received in my humble opinion is not all that bad.
Andrew Heppelmann 3 days, 21 hours ago
Chris, Thank you for your service. Veterans Choice is a fundamentally inept service. They stood it up too fast and didn't think it through. There is a part time VA rep at the courthouse annex, right on Lincoln. Perhaps she can assist you.
When I work with VA Choice, I call weekly, take notes, and elevate to a supervisor after two weeks of nonperformance. We have to drive the system in order to make it better. They can find a request in their system if you can tell them the fax number that the request can from. Most of the first line reps don't know that trick. When working with a primary care physician, be sure that they use the word procedure when they bill rather than operation; they need additional approval for "operations".
VA Choice is not a quick system. their goal is 3-5 business days, but I've personally seen it take 3-5 months if their isn't constant poking and prodding. I do encourage you to see if the VA Rep can assist.
Again, thank you for your service.
Robert Huron 3 days, 20 hours ago
My experience with the VA in dealing with my Father who was a WW2 disabled combat vet was excellent before he passed away. He received care at a Regional VA Hospital in Houston and we never had a long wait for anything. The VA Rep. here in Steamboat who has since retired was also excellent when I applied for Survivor Benefits for my Mother who has since passed away. She was approved in less than a month. The VA Hospitals are not Military Hospitals, they are totally separate. The VA was created to provide healthcare for Service members that have service connected health problems and not all veterans. In the past they have offered service to Veterans on a space available basis who had non-service connected health problems. As a Retired Military Officer and Vietnam Vet I receive my healthcare through Military Facilities or Tricare not the VA. My experience also has been excellent. I have never had one problem. Unfortunately the VA's major problem was they were totally unprepared for 50,000+ severely wounded service members that showed up from Afghanistan and Iraq in a very short time. Many of those individuals had severe wounds that in other wars would have never survived. The battlefield medical units saved thousands which are now in VA care. Hopefully our Leadership will be very prudent before starting another war which would help the VA immensely.
rhys jones 3 days, 14 hours ago
They won't leave me alone. Every March they make me go to the VA Tele-clinic in Craig to draw about 4 vials of blood, then in June I have a follow-up physical in Grand Junction with my primary care physician. (Flying colors last time.) They cover all my routine services, albeit in Grand Junction, to which I can arrange a ride from Craig or closer if it's a problem (which it's NOT). My VA card covers emergency room visits anywhere, including transportation (ambulance) if necessary. I've used that at least three times at YVMC (not ambulance).
Back in '84 the VA hospital in Phoenix took 7 vials of blood in search of a rare skin disorder, a sun reaction or allergy -- which they never found, nor several subsequent dermatologists, until it went away by itself. Recently I got a colonoscopy there, and they're already pestering me for a followup here in the Junction. I got a free shingles shot there two summers ago.
The staff is pleasant and friendly, even respectful -- not condescending and self-righteous and patronizing like most medical professionals -- and they have access to the latest technology, dated as the facility itself might be.
Every time I visit their facilities, I am humbled in the presence of our true heroes, some of whom may never venture off that property again.
So I hear about a problem -- but I don't see it.
Martha D Young 3 days, 3 hours ago
Robert: A bottomless thank you for your and your father's service to our country. My grandson is a Warrant Officer in the Army, flying Chinooks.He did one tour in Afghanistan. He has had difficulty finding providers who accept Tricare. As a provider I saw two veterans. Tricare didn't pay one cent, although the veterans were told it would cover their care. I deplore the limited access members of our military have to medical care, and the flagrant waste of taxpayer money in the construction of the VA hospital in Denver. Just as is the case with so-called managed care for civilians, we US citizens pay more money for medical care than citizens of any other developed country. Veterans should receive the care and benefits they've dearly earned.
Robert Huron 3 days, 2 hours ago
I must be lucky I have had no problem finding providers. I think it must depend on where you live. The US spends more on healthcare(17% of GDP) than any other Western Country with worse results. The difference is all the others have Universal Healthcare for all their citizens. They don't have Insurance Companies paying 30% of what they take in to CEO's and Executives in the form of compensation and bonuses. What is the solution to this nations Healthcare ? I was not Obamacare or Romneycare. I totally agree the construction of the VA Hospital in Denver is exactly what is wrong with Government. Construction companies underbid the project then bill enormous cost overruns. I believe the original cost was around $700 million and it is now $1.7 Billion. However you will find that tactic prevalent in Defense Contracts. The F-35 Fighter has tripled in cost over the last decade with some estimates around $500 million per aircraft. Originally it had 2 engines per aircraft one from GE and one from Prat and Whitney which is ridiculous. Contractors spread out manufacturing in many states and especially in powerful Congressmen's Districts so they will never question the cost overruns. This way they can brag about all the high paying jobs they have created. One of the engines was built in Congressman John Boehner's District. Like Pres. Eisenhower said in 1960 beware of the Military Industrial Complex.
Scott Wedel 2 days, 21 hours ago
VA with owned hospitals and salaried staff is universal healthcare for veterans. Has the benefits and problems of most universal healthcare systems. The government funding isn't overall sufficient, it has bureaucratic bloat, boondoggle projects, but it saves so much money rationing care that it is still less expensive than private healthcare.
