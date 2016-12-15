U.S. riders race in Italy

— A pack of Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine snowboarders kicked off their World Cup season with a parallel giant slalom event in Carezza, Italy, though it wasn’t the start they were looking for.

Michael Trapp led the way, finishing 28th. Aaron Muss was 32nd and Justin Reiter 45th. Vic Wild, who formerly trained with the team, was 14th.

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9