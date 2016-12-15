Steamboat's Nik Baden flies to World Cup big air finals

— Nik Baden thought his first try Thursday at a snowboarding big air World Cup event in Copper Mountain was his best. The judges disagreed, but Baden, a Steamboat Springs rider on the U.S. A team, wasn’t about to complain as that second jump score got him into the top five in his heat and gave him a spot in Saturday’s finals.

“I’m happy about it,” he said. “I’m happy just to land two jumps today.”

That landing part has been a problem recently for Baden in big air. The Copper event was his fourth of the season, but the first where he’s landed even one jump. He traveled for events in Italy, South Korea and China but couldn’t find success at any.

Thursday, however, he was on point. He did a front 1080 with a tail grab on his first run, then a cab 1200 with a nose grab on his second. He thought he held the grab longer on his first try and thought he got twisted a bit wrong on his second.

He was just fine that others disagreed.

He finished with a score of 87.66, just a hair better than friend and competitor Lyon Farrell, who scored 87.00.

That got Baden the fifth spot in his heat and qualified him for the 10-rider finals.

“It was pretty good today,” he said.

Markus Olimstad and Max Parrot were the day's two heat winners. Other finals qualifiers included Max Eberhardt, Sebastien Toutant, Chris Corning, Ryan Stassel, Kalle Jarvilehto, Eric Willett and Roope Tonteri.

