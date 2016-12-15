Steamboat Springs couple needed only 5 clues to find Yule Log

— The 37th annual Yule Log Hunt came to an end only five days after the first clue was released on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Doug and Suzi Warner discovered the log hidden under trees at the Strings Music Pavilion after the release of clue number five led them to Mount Werner.

The Warners have lived in Steamboat for 45 and 42 years, respectively, and have taken part in the annual hunt for more than a decade.

“I don’t even remember when it started, but we’ve sort of been paying attention to it since 2000, and then we got more serious about it, and around 2005, it got on our bucket list,” Suzi Warner said.

When the fifth clue was released on Saturday morning, the two made their way to Steamboat Ski Area to embark on what would become an hour and a half long search for the prized Yule Log.

“We narrowed it down to the mountain and thought it might be by T-Bar, because the clue mentioned the old warming hut,” Warner said.

After coming up empty at the ski area, their hunt then led them back to the site of last year’s win, the “Welcome to Steamboat Springs” sign on U.S. Highway 40 in front of the fire station.

Then they stopped by the Strings Music Pavilion, where they, at last, located the 25-pound log.

“My husband was so excited when we found it — he was yelling and everything," Warner said. "It was pretty funny."

Now that they’ve checked this box on their bucket list, the Warners plan to leave the hunt to someone else. However, she sympathizes with other participants, who after this quick win, won’t be able to see the final five clues.

“I’m dying to know what the last five clues are," Warner said. "Obviously there were five more days left, we really didn’t expect to find it so soon.”

She noted that this year’s win can be partly attributed to past Yule Log hunts, which helped she and her husband to decode clues about town history and claim their $150 prize.

The annual contest is sponsored by Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat.