Steamboat Springs City Council approves 1st reading of animal code changes, endorses pigs as pets

— Small pigs are one vote away from being accepted as pets in Steamboat Springs.

The City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to give initial approval to a revised animal code that would allow residents to raise one or two small swine that weigh less than 150 pounds each.

The code changes also aim to make the city more canine-friendly by allowing the Parks and Recreation Commission to recommend new off-leash areas and letting dogs to swim off leash under certain circumstances in the Yampa River.

Council President Walter Magill was the lone vote against the code changes. He said he wasn’t quite ready for pigs to be domesticated in Old Town and on small-sized lots.

The council’s approval of the animal code came after Police Chief Cory Christensen assured elected officials the city could handle a pig-at-large call.

The city will also seek some tweaks to its contract at the animal shelter to ensure the staff there would not have to take pigs into a facility that is not equipped to accommodate them.

Pig video

Revisions to the animal code are happening at the same time a new group called Steamboat Digs Dogs is raising funds for dog park improvements.

The group is also seeking changes to create more off-leash dog areas at local parks and trails.

The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission resolved on Monday to vet the proposals in a public meeting sometime in January.

Proposed improvements to Rita Valentine Park, such as trail work and amenities for dogs, will be considered.

“We want the public to get involved. We want (our ideas) to be vetted,” Steamboat Digs Dogs spokeswoman Kathy Connell said Wednesday.

The group has now raised more than $2,500 for dog improvements on a GoFundMe page.

Connell said the group also wants to apply for grant funding from dog food company Beneful early next year.

To reach Scott Franz, call 970-871-4210, email scottfranz@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottFranz10