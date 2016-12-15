Steamboat briefs: City reminds residents about snow removal efforts

The winter season has arrived, and the city of Steamboat Springs is reminding residents about its snow removal operations.

The city’s first priority is to keep city streets clear of snow for emergency access and traffic flow. Streets crews have 152 street miles, six miles of alleys, 37 parking lots and 105 cul-de-sacs to plow within the city.

During times of heavy snowfall, streets are prioritized according to public safety requirements and traffic volumes, with a focus on access routes for emergency vehicles, bus and commercial routes, and then residential areas. City crews also work to dig out the 1,100 fire hydrants across the city, which sometimes causes additional snow to be placed in the adjacent areas.

In order to increase route cleaning across the city, the City’s Public Works Department has implemented grader plowing to complement sand truck plowing. This method allows for improved widening of the roadways, the removal of snow pack on the streets and reduction in the number of windrows (berms) per storm; however it does sometimes create larger windrows.

When snowfall has stopped, crews work to remove snow from storage piles throughout the community. Residents are reminded not to put snow onto the fire hydrants so they remain accessible for emergency situations and are also reminded not to push or place snow in the street as it creates a safety hazard, is a violation of the municipal code and creates a larger windrow for neighbors when streets are plowed.



The Colorado Department of Transportation is responsible for clearing U.S. Highway 40 through Steamboat Springs.

Roughly 8,000 tourists to visit town during weekend

About 8,000 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 51 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 53 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 64 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 45 percent full.

The number of visitors in town is expected to climb to 10,000 by Wednesday.

The chamber’s lodging barometer is based on survey data from local lodging properties. Its primary function is to help businesses determine staffing levels during the winter and summer tourism seasons. Actual lodging occupancy levels tend to increase from the forecast levels as a result of last-minute bookings.

Fundraiser planned for young student with cancer

Johnny B. Good’s will host a fundraiser and ugly Christmas sweater party for Sofia Scherff-Zamora from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the diner, 738 Lincoln Ave. Scherff-Zamora, a Strawberry Park Elementary student, recently relapsed with cancer and is home from her latest round of chemotherapy. All beer and milkshake proceeds will go to helping the family, courtesy of Johnny B. Good’s and B & K Distributing. Customers wearing an ugly sweater receive 10 percent off.