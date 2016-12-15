The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016: A bad match

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

9:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of cars blocking access at Burgess Creek Road and Temple Knolls.

11:42 a.m. Officers were called to a report of fraud in the 700 block of Mountain Village Circle. A woman in her 50s claimed she had been bilked out of between $70,000 and $80,000 by a man she met on a dating website. No other details were available.

12:45 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 900 block of Pine Grove Circle.

12:53 p.m. Officers were called to pick up an ID confiscated at a marijuana store in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Two more IDs were confiscated later during the day.

12:55 p.m. Officers were called to a report of packages stolen in the 1100 block of Hilltop Parkway.

3:04 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a worker who hurt himself at Steamboat Lake State Park.

4:21 p.m. A person came to the police department and reported finding ski wax on their car.