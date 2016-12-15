Police dog sniffs out felony

— An Oak Creek man faces felony drug charges after he failed to move his car to make way for snow plows.

Christian Shearer, 46, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and for felony possession of more than 12 ounces of marijuana.

On Wednesday morning, a Colorado State Patrol trooper responded to Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg for a report of two cars and a camper impeding snow removal operations.

According to an arrest affidavit, the trooper told Shearer the vehicles needed to be moved. Shearer responded that he would move the vehicles, but a Routt County Sheriff's Office deputy told him that he could park there.

The trooper later contacted the deputy, and the deputy said he spoke to Shearer on Monday and told him he could not park there.

The trooper spoke with a plow driver who was happy that the vehicles would be moved.

Later, the trooper returned to where the vehicles were parked, but this time, he requested a response from Boomer, the Sheriff's Office's drug-sniffing K-9.

The trooper contacted Shearer and his girlfriend and told him Boomer would sniff around the vehicles. Boomer sniffed around the vehicles and indicated he smelled drugs, according to the affidavit.

Inside the camper, police found numerous jars and packages containing more than 23 ounces of marijuana, according to the arrest affidavit. Mushrooms were also found, in addition to a glass pipe with a white residue that police suspected was methamphetamine.

Inside one of the cars, police found a glass pipe with black residue, according to the affidavit.

Police took Shearer to Routt County Jail. His girlfriend was dropped off at a bus stop in Steamboat Springs.

