Kauf 11th at moguls World Cup

— Jaelin Kauf charged onto the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team last spring with a string of sparkling World Cup performances. She kept that streak up last weekend, qualifying for finals at the moguls World Cup season opener in Ruka, Finland.

Kauf placed 11th on what was a very strong day for United States skiers.

Keaton McCargo led the way placing third. Mikaela Matthews was also in the super final, placing sixth. Tess Johnson was in right behind Kauf, placing 13th while Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Olivia Giaccio also made the cut for finals, placing 14th.

The United States' only skier to miss the finals, Nessa Dziemian, didn’t by much, placing 17th

Britteny Cox from Australia won the event while France’s Perrine Laffont was second.

The men’s team was as sharp.

Bradley Wilson led the way with an 18th place finish. Joel Hedrick was 21st, Emerson Smith 27th, Troy Murphy 28th, Dylan Walczyk 38th and Thomas Rowley 44th.

The U.S. team will return to action Jan. 13 with an event in Lake Placid, New York.

