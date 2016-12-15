Housing Steering Committee calls for 700 new homes in four years to close the demand gap

Steamboat Springs — The final report of the Routt County Community Housing Steering Committee includes the ambitious goal of creating 700 diverse new housing units, plus 250 additional beds for seasonal workers in the city and county by 2020.
Implicit in that call to action is that governments, as well as the Yampa Valley Housing Authority, will bring new revenues to the cause.
Reaching that goal also requires that the city streamline its permitting process to take away some of the developers' risk. After all, time is money.
During a city council Tuesday night, which also included the Routt County Board of Commissioners, Housing Steering Committee chairman Dan Pirrallo told an audience of about 60 people that the county's population is projected to grow from about 23,000 to 35,000 by 2030. He said in order to meet the housing demands that come with growth, the community needs to first close the existing gap between supply and demand, then continue to create new housing stock at a steadier pace.
“There needs to be a partnership, and there needs to be business involvement,” Pirrallo said. “We need to build a culture and enviroment to allow the free market in private and public partnership with (the Housing Authority) to create opportunities to fill the housing supply gap in a sustainable way.”
Can Steamboat Springs, together with the towns of Hayden, Oak Creek and Yampa and unincorporated Routt County, deliver on the promise of almost 700 new housing units in the span of four years?
Yampa Valley Housing Authority Executive Director Jason Peasley said it’s doable, but he also acknowledged the goal of building 700 new dwelling units and 250 beds for seasonal units is “aspirational.” That’s the number he said that will return equilibrium to supply and demand, resulting in more stable pricing.
“There definitely is a way for that to happen,” Peasley said Thursday. “But it’s certainly not business as we know it today. If you want to meet these targets, we need to do things differently.”
Implicit in the Housing Steering Committee report is that “doing things differently" includes local governments developing new sources of funding for infrastructure improvements required by new housing developments — transit and utilities among them. And the Yampa Valley Housing Authority will also be counted on attract more dollars and form new partnerships with the private sector to launch more housing projects.
City Council President Walter Magill observed this week that it is plain to him that the report calls on the city to ask the voters to approve a new tax to meet infrastructure needs of new housing developments.
“The city budget is derived from sales tax, and there’s not much left over from this year’s budget," Magill said. "So, it will be an additional tax burden. Does the community want the city to cut a lot of services to get into housing?” Or does it want, “a tax increase?”
As of Jan. 1, the city will collect 4.5 percent sales tax, and it additionally collects 2.9 percent on behalf of the state of Colorado and another 1 percent for Routt County, for a total of 8.4 percent.
The steering committee also called for streamlining of the city planning and permitting process by trimming the time it takes to process and grant permits by 25 percent by December 2017.
The committee has recommended the city find ways to reduce the number of public hearings developers must hurdle by empowering the city planning staff to grant more permits administratively and at the Planning Commission level.
City Councilwoman Kathi Meyer said this week that the process is already underway. She said council has asked Planning Director Tyler Gibbs to revisit the development code through an affordable housing lens and rethink regulations like lot line setbacks and landscaping, which can add time and cost to the process for housing developers.
Council is expecting a draft code by July and a final version by the end of the year.
The planning department has already implemented a new online chart that allows city officials to track every development permit and see the amount of time needed to complete every step along the way, Meyer added.
“We know this can be done by empowering staff and Planning Commission,” where appropriate, she said.
To reach Tom Ross, call 970-871-4205, email tross@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ThomasSRoss1
Comments
Scott Wedel 6 days, 13 hours ago
What a perfect example of not understanding economics or markets that explains why the public has not been willing to support government housing authorities and why previous city attempts at affordable housing have failed.
We have existing low cost residential lots available 20 miles from SB. They are use by right and need nothing more than submitting building plans. If any of the report's plans made the slightest bit of economic sense then construction would be booming today.
What are missing are the better paying jobs that pay enough to support buying a house.
Debbie Milstead 6 days, 2 hours ago
We have one Authority that projected a growth rate in our valley for 2030. It was his best guess. These Committees request "Less Risk for Developers". Of course the local government will need to develop a new source of funding. Raise taxes or cut services.
Better paying Jobs. Fewer Committees and Authorities!
Debbie Milstead 6 days, 2 hours ago
We will have a lot of vacant housing soon. When the border is secured and the "illegals" are deported. Our "Authority " will need to review his projected growth rate.
George Hresko 6 days ago
The community would be extremely helped if instead of quoting :"Housing Steering Committee chairman Dan Pirrallo told an audience of about 60 people that the county's population is projected to grow from about 23,000 to 35,000 by 2030.", the article had told us something like--in 2010 the county population was 23,000 and if the historic growth rate from 20xx to 20yy is used and extrapolated to 2030 the RC population will be 35,000! And, that historic growth rate was made up of x retirees, y location neutrals, z local job fillers, etc, etc, etc.all net numbers. Mr. Pirrallo should have had that information, and if he didn't, the community would be helped knowing that. Then, maybe, we could be on our way to understanding exactly the issues, rather than be presented with a solution! It seems there is a permanent behavior here to begin discussing solutions without bothering to figure out what the underlying issues are. Does anyone else wonder why that might be?
Debbie Milstead 5 days, 22 hours ago
George-
Don't expect to much from them. Your dealing with people calling themselves "Steering Committees" and "Housing Authority". I do know when the Illegals are deported there will be a lot of vacancies. The Housing Authority's properties will be almost empty.
Scott Wedel 5 days, 22 hours ago
George,
I am not sure the population projections are due to expecting continued growth at recent rates. DOLA has a group that looks at projected demand for workers and then projects local population. It is generally recognized those numbers are crap because it assumes houses will be built for every potential worker.
But it seems to me that a new job must pay at least $25 per hour for the worker to make enough to have a chance to be able to afford newly constructed housing. So, a more rational projection, would only project growth resulting from jobs paying more than $25 per hour.
A hard factor to include in growth projections is what impact costs have. I am in a house that I spent $60K or so for the lot. Now the few remaining vacant lots are well over $200K. I could never afford to move here now. I grew up in western San Jose where there still some parcels of orchards. Population was growing rapidly then. Housing was relatively cheap. Then housing got tight, prices exploded, Availability of new housing is limited. Population has grown 8% in 25 years.
Brynn Grey said they would plan to build about 30 houses a year as that is what the market can absorb. I think Brynn Grey investing their money has far more accurate data on demand at market prices that a housing group seeking funding for their desired government authority.
This housing report is nothing but a bad publicity stunt. My rough estimate is that their plan will need far more in subsidies per year than the entire city budget. SB believes in marketing, still spends money on marketing so why don't we just select one lucky family to have affordable housing and point at that person whenever anyone complains about housing?
George Hresko 5 days, 19 hours ago
Scott--Thanks, but I was attempting to make two different points--first, the 35000 is what is commonly known in business as a WAG (there's another term, too, that is even less polite) unless we are told how the 35000 was determined. Second, and this is so much the problem with every community conversation we have--presenting solutions looking for problems! This is an example of trickle down--see how they do it and DC and let's try to do it here!
