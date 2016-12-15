Daniel Tyler: Thank you Post Office employees

Thursday, December 15, 2016

It's that time of year again.

The Steamboat Springs Post Office is overwhelmed — long lines, overworked clerks, more mail than existing space. But what a great group of employees.

Thank you Cathy, Ken, Jason, David and all the others whose names I have neglected. You are patient with us; you have maintained your sense of humor; you deal with us professionally; and you show us the very best side of what it means to be human under considerable stress. What you do is difficult in normal times, and it's extraordinarily challenging during the holiday season.

I hope I speak for many others in this community when I say, "you are the best."

Daniel Tyler

Steamboat Springs

