Top 12 holiday events this weekend in Steamboat Springs

— The holiday season ramps up in Steamboat Springs this weekend with a number of holiday-themed events. The Steamboat Today has put together a fresh and handy-dandy calendar listing of all the most fun local holiday events that you won’t want to miss.

Friday, Dec. 16

December Artist Member Gift Show:

Area artists offer local holiday gift opportunities galore, including jewelry, ornaments, cards and other handmade goods.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. (continuing every day through Dec. 31)

Where: Depot Arts Center, 1001 13th St.

More information: 970-879-9008

Steamboat Chamber Singers’ “A Carol of Joy” concert:

The Steamboat Chamber Singers and string quartet guest artists Teresa Greenlee, Mary Anne Fairlie, Holly Fielding and Elissa Green sing Steamboat into the holiday spirit. Concert selections will include "Carol of Joy," "Coventry Carol," "Glow," "Jesu," "Joy of Man's Desiring," "Merry Christmas," Night of Silence," "Ain't A-That-A-Rockin," "Angels from the Realms of Glory" and "Sing We With Gladness."

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Ninth and Oak streets

Tickets: $20 at All That

Euzoa Bible Church hosts free Kids Night Out

Parents can enjoy a free kid-free evening while knowing their children are in good hands and having a blast with dinner, movies, games and crafts. Children ages 2 to 12 are welcome.

Sign up by emailing kengeset@yahoo.com the names and ages of children.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday

Where: Euzoa Bible Church, 32305 Routt County Rd 38

More information: 970-846-4214

Saturday, Dec. 17

LiftUp produce drive at City Market

Share the holiday spirit by purchasing and donating produce to LiftUp of Routt County's Food Bank or by contributing cash donations. The Steamboat Springs High School National Honor Society will be hosting the event, making donations as convenient for shoppers as possible.

When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: City Market, 1825 Central Park Plaza

More information: 970-879-3290

Visit with Santa

Children and their families are invited to visit Santa at his study by Bank of the West, see his work and works-in-progress, ask questions about his travels and reindeer and drop a hint about holiday wishes.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bank of the West, 555 Lincoln Ave.

Tread of Pioneers Museum's Pioneer Christmas Story-time and Craft for Kids

Tread of Pioneers Museum hosts a free storytime and craft with a pioneer and Victorian holiday theme. Children should be age 4 and older and accompanied by a caregiver; the whole family is welcome.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St.

More information: 970-879-2214

Sunday, Dec. 18

Holiday Festival

The festival at Gondola Square offers a parade led by Santa on horseback, cookie decorating, reindeer, a Stocking Scramble, a performance by a cappella group Face, story time on the stage and more.

When: 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Steamboat Ski Area base, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

More information: see the cover article in today's Explore section.

Torchlight Parade and Fireworks

This local tradition of an on-snow parade of Snowsports School instructors sailing down the mountain while carrying lit torches is one not to miss. A fireworks display will make the entire event that much more spectacular. Stay at the Holiday Festival to watch, or find your own view of the event somewhere nearby.

When: 5:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Steamboat Ski Area, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

Steamboat Springs Figure Skating Club Holiday Exhibition

Celebrate the season of ice and sparkly costumes at this graceful, athletic show. The Steamboat Springs Figure Skating Club is a nonprofit that works with athletes of all ages. Suggested donation is $5 per person.

When: 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Howelsen Ice Arena, 285 Howelsen Pkwy.

More information: -970-879-0341

On your own time

Steamboat Today hosts Letters to Santa

Children are invited to send Steamboat Today their letters to Santa; we’ll forward them to the North Pole and publish letters submitted before Dec. 23 in Steamboat Today’s Christmas edition on Dec. 25.

When: Deadline is 12:59 a.m. Dec. 22

Where: SteamboatToday.com/contest

More information: 970-871-4225

The Boat’s Best Holiday Cookie Recipe Contest:

Submit your favorite, most scrumptious holiday cookie recipe and a photo of the results at SteamboatToday.com/contest. Recipes will be published in the Steamboat Pilot & Today's Christmas edition and online. The winner will get to join the panel of judges for the Pilot’s Pi Day Pie Contest in March.

When: Deadline is 12:59 a.m. Dec. 22

Where: SteamboatToday.com/contest

More information: 970-871-4225

I Shop Steamboat Pledge

Pledge to shop local for this holiday season, and encourage friends and family to join in. Shopping local keeps cash local, supports area businesses and the local economy, and with goods requiring less transportation, is generally more environmentally friendly. Those who take the pledge will be entered to win the grand prize of a $250 Chamber Gift Card as well as one of three $100 Chamber gift cards. The pledge is hosted by the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association, Steamboat Today, Main Street Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Mountain Village Partnership.

When: Deadline is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 24

Where: explore.secondstreetapp.com/I-Shop-Local---Pledge-2016/