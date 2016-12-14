Yama Kawa restaurant prepares for downtown opening

— A popular Japanese restaurant at the Steamboat Ski Resort base area is making the move downtown.

Yama Kawa plans to open at its new location where Bamboo Market was located at 11th and Yampa streets late next week.

"We kind of fell in love with the space down there and really respect Bamboo Market's history there," Yama general manager Jay Lattimore said.

Yama hopes to contribute to the growing vibrancy on Yampa Street, where revitalization is occurring and new businesses are opening.

"We feel it keeps connecting Yampa Street as it grows," Lattimore said.

The new space will triple Yama's seating capacity.

Restaurant consultant Kevin Caparrelli said the downtown location should allow Yama to extend its serving season with customers visiting nine months each year. With the mountain location, their season was limited to about six months.

The menu will be extended to offer more shared plates and entrees, like Wagyu beef sourced from Walden.

Yama will still offer its signature ramen noodle bowls and sushi with fresh fish that has never been frozen.

"It's not just sushi and ramen anymore," Caparrelli said. "We're trying to give them a whole restaurant experience."

At the 14-seat sushi bar, customers will be able to watch and interact with up to three chefs as they roll sushi.

There will also be a separate wine and sake bar. More than 30 types of wine and sake will be available by the glass, with 16 wines served from a cuvenee dispensing system.

Yama intends to serve dinner only during the restaurant's first year. Reservations can be made online at yamasteamboat.com.

In addition to Yama, Bill Banks owns Slopeside Grill, Scratch and Los Locos, which opened last week in Yama's old location at Torian Plum Plaza next to Slopeside.

Los Locos' menu includes soups, tacos, burritos, tortas and salads.

