Snow remains in forecast for Steamboat Springs

— A strong storm approaching Friday is expected to favor the mountains in southern Colorado, but Steamboat Springs should get its share of powder.

Joel Gratz, with opensnow.com, was calling for between 4 to 8 inches of snow from Wednesday's storm, but he said more could fall because of warm air being forced over the cool, dense air in the Yampa Valley.

After dry conditions Thursday, Gratz said a strong storm will bring snow to Steamboat from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

The storm will start out warm though with strong winds. There could even be lightning. The valley and lower elevations could see a rain/snow mix until it cools off Friday evening.

"This is when we should see the deepest snow accumulate," Gratz said.

He was calling for 10 or more inches of snow by Saturday morning.

The mountains in southern Colorado should benefit the most from the storm because those mountains favor winds from the west and southwest.

Gratz said 15 to 40 inches of snow was possible at some of the southern resorts.

The storm is expected to usher in colder weather.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction is calling for high temperatures to be 10 degrees Saturday and 12 degrees Sunday.

After Friday's storm, conditions are expected to be dry on Sunday and through the beginning of the week.

Gratz expects another storm to hit Colorado Wednesday.

Longer term, Gratz said snow is then possible during and before Christmas Day.

"We have enjoyed a fantastic weather pattern during December, and most mountains should have nearly all of their terrain open soon or at least by the end of the month," Gratz said.

