Former Wisconsin Badger, Steamboat Springs resident joins College Hall of Fame

— Tim Krumrie’s college and professional careers were filled with impressive statistics, and last week at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City, hundreds of people packed a room to honor him and the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2016 at the National Football Foundation’s awards night.

Krumrie, who was a First Team All American at Wisconsin in 1981, was honored as a Badger. He recorded 135 tackles in 1981, which is still Wisconsin’s single-season record for a defensive lineman. He is currently third on the school’s career tackles list with 444 and owns the school record with 276 career solo tackles.

Those same statistics earned him a place in the Wisconsin Hall of Fame in 1999 and was a big reason he was included in this year’s College Football Hall of Fame's class on Dec. 6.

“It was very special to me,” Krumrie said of the ceremony. “It was great having my family and having my friends there sitting next to me. It was great to see Roger Goodell walk through the door — I’ve know him for a long time. I can't stress enough how thankful I am for the gratitude that other people expressed for me and all the other players in this year's class.”

Out of the thousands of individuals who have played college football, only 963 have earned the right to be immortalized in the College Hall of Fame.

This year’s class included Krumrie, now a Steamboat Springs resident; Derrick Brooks of Florida State; Tom Cousineau of Ohio State; Randall Cunningham of UNLV; Troy Davis of Iowa State; William Fuller of North Carolina; Bert Jones of LSU; Pat McInally of Harvard; Herb Orvis of Colorado; Bill Royce of Ashland; Mike Utley of Washington State; Scott Woerner of Georgia; Rod Woodson of Purdue; and coaches Bill Bowes of New Hampshire and Frank Girardi of Lycoming College.

Krumrie was a three time All-Big Ten selection who led the Badgers to two bowl games, including a win in the 1982 Independence Bowl where he earned Defensive MVP honors. The senior team captain led the Badgers in tackles in both 1980 and 1981, and he played in the 1982 Hula Bowl.

Though his college and professional careers were filled with impressive stats, Krumrie is the first to tell fans those numbers mean little to him.

He prefers to focus on the relationships he built with teammates and coaches as both a football player and wrestler at the University of Wisconsin. Krumrie said his former wrestling coach Duane Klevens taught him the skills he needed to find success on the mat, but he also taught Krumrie skills that improved his college football and NFL playing days.

Krumrie also prefers to reflect on the fact that he never missed a high school or college game with an injury.

That was also true for most of his professional career until he was knocked out of Super Bowl XXIII in 1989 where the Bengals lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 20-16. Krumrie broke his leg in two places on a play early in the game and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

For many players, the injury might have been career-ending, but by the time the Bengals lined up for the first regular season game the next year, Krumrie was back at nose tackle, stopping running backs and upsetting quarterbacks.

In addition to the Hall of Fame dinner, Krumrie said he enjoyed getting a tour of the NFL offices in New York and meeting many of the game's biggest stars during the visit and dinner.

Krumrie will also be on hand for a halftime presentation for the Class of 2016 at the Chick Fil A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 at the Georgia Dome.

