20-year-old Craig man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday rollover west of Hayden | SteamboatToday.com

A 20-year-old Craig resident died early Tuesday morning from injuries he sustained in a rollover crash Saturday near Hayden.

Shipman was on his way from Craig to Steamboat Springs with his family to celebrate his 20th birthday when the accident occurred about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a YouCaring fundraising page set up to help the family with medical costs. His birthday was Aug. 3.

The roads were wet due to a recent downpour, and the Dodge Ram truck hydroplaned, the YouCaring page shared, rolling two-and-a-half times and ejecting Corban and his stepfather, Troy Henderson, 46. The accident occurred a few miles west of Hayden on U.S. Highway 40.

Six passengers were on board, including Corban's mother, Brandi Shipman, 38, Corban's girlfriend, Brooklyn Colding, 18, who suffered minor injuries and Corban's younger brother and younger sister, who had minor or no injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol Captain Doug Conrad.

Four of the passengers were wearing seatbelts, but Corban and Henderson were not, Conrad said.

Brandi Shipman shared on Facebook that the crash occurred when she tried to pass another vehicle on the wet roads, which Conrad confirmed.

The family has received an outpouring of support on Facebook, where Brandi Shipman has kept friends and family updated.

"Corban was truly an amazing person," Colding shared via Facebook Messenger. "He was a kind and loving person. I miss him so much and would give anything in the world to have him back."

Friends of the family set up two fundraising pages to assist them with medical costs.

Corban and Henderson were initially transported to The Memorial Hospital in Craig. Corban was then flown to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction with severe head trauma and brain swelling, according to Brandi Shipman's Facebook page, while Henderson was flown to Salt Lake City with multiple fractures in his back, lower leg and ankle, requiring multiple surgeries.

Corban passed away early Tuesday morning after sustaining severe head trauma, according to his mother's Facebook page. His other injuries also included a broken neck and a lung contusion, Colding shared on Facebook.

Henderson is expected to recover, but will likely be in a wheelchair and unable to work for three months, the YouCaring page said.

To help the family with medical costs, visit http://www.youcaring.com/troyhendersonbrandishipman-896678 or http://www.gofundme.com/48f7wt4.

First responders to the accident Saturday included Colorado State Patrol, Hayden Police Department, Routt County Sheriff's Office, West Routt Fire District and Craig Fire/Rescue.