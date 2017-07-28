20 under 40: Tom Krabacher, Alpine Bank | SteamboatToday.com

No matter what Alpine Bank Executive Vice-President Tom Krabacher does athletically in town — be it playing hockey, mountain biking, running or Nordic skiing — he says "the crazy thing about this town is that there are always 50 or so people better than you at everything you do."

Maybe so. But few can match his penchant for volunteering and making Steamboat a better community.

A member of the board of directors for Partners in Routt County since 2009 and its president since 2015, Krabacher routinely goes the extra mile to ensure the program's success.

"I've seen first-hand the dedication he has to the organization," says the organization's Executive Director Michelle Petix. "He's always taking a phone call to help with an issue, visiting the office to sign a grant application and going above and beyond with fundraising efforts."

And there's an important link of his time and energy, she adds, to the outcome: Youth are being matched with caring mentors. "Tom is a big part of why we have such a great impact here," she says. "It's important work to him because he believes strongly in the power of mentoring, especially to disadvantaged youth."

Krabacher, 34, felt a little disadvantaged himself when he first moved to Steamboat in 2009 at the request of Alpine Bank, whom he worked for in Vail for five years prior. "They wanted me to help with some of their more complicated classified loans," he says of moving here in the height of the real estate recession. "At first some of the challenges of the work were pretty difficult."

That's since smoothed over, and now, he "can't imagine living anywhere else." In fact, he recently turned down an option to relocate to Glenwood Springs. "It's just a fantastic community here," he says. "And Emerald Mountain is the coolest thing ever to have in your backyard."

Like switching out his biking gear for his hockey equipment, he also does far more in town than facilitating Partners' success. He also serves on the grant review committees for the Human Resource Coalition and Community Foundation, and volunteers for fundraising efforts for everything from the Penguin Plunge and Tour de Steamboat to the Chief Theater (maybe you saw his lip synch performance?).

"It's nice to be able to give back," he says, adding he usually lends his expertise to "whatever anyone asks me to help with." "It's great to put your practical knowledge to use in areas outside the bank where you can make a greater impact, and leverage your skill set into something that helps even more."

For the rest of us living in the town he betters, it's also great to have someone like him on the town's team.

"If I had to pick one word to describe him. it's humble," says Petix. "Like Wilbur from Charlotte's Web, he simply cares, acts in the best interest of others and asks for zero recognition."