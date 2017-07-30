20 under 40: Jon Hagar, Northwest Data Services | SteamboatToday.com

Steamboat Springs is fortunate to have Jon Hagar in its community.

At 24, Hagar moved back to town as a single parent of two young children in 2014, landing a job with Northwest Data Services. Now 27, he's excelled at that, raising his children and bettering the community.

"We all know the challenges of living in a resort town like Steamboat, but Jon was committed to making a home for himself in the community he loved," says Hagar's boss, Jon Quinn.

Quinn says Hagar is one of the most intelligent IT professionals he has worked with, and he has achieved numerous industry certifications.

"I've never met someone more driven to provide the best opportunities he can for himself and for his family," Quinn says.

Now married and with two more children, Hagar still finds time to give back. He volunteers to help lead the youth group at Steamboat Christian Center and also works with youth at Sk8 Church.

"It has a great impact on the community," Hagar says. "The youth are the next generation, and they're going to be the ones having an impact."

Hagar uses his technology knowledge to help guide the Economic Development Commission.

"To me, it's important that the community grows in a positive way," says Hagar, who previously served on the Montessori Preschool board. "Education and schools are a huge thing for me and my family."

Hagar has natural leadership skills, and in October, he was selected to be the jury foreman for the three-week Thomas Lee Johnson murder trial.

Quinn says Hagar has a genuine desire to be successful. Unfortunately, for the time being anyway, this means leaving Steamboat for a spell. Hagar has been accepted to attend a six-month training program in Colorado Springs that will focus on cyber security.

"But I'd love to be able to come back some time," Hagar says.

The community would love it, too.