20 under 40: Dillon Fulcher, Sharp, Steinke, Sherman & Engle | SteamboatToday.com

When Dillon Fulcher, 27, came to Steamboat Springs in 2013 to take a position as an associate attorney with the local law firm of Sharp, Steinke, Sherman & Engle, he was no stranger to Mount Werner.

Although he spent his high school years in a tiny town in the Florida Keys, he had vacationed here numerous times with his family. So, it's not surprising that, as a young lawyer with an inclination for public service, he over-committed just a tad.

"Moving to a small town, at first it was meeting people," he says. "Then I just started signing up. I wanted to do everything."

He admits he couldn't say "no."

"At one point I was on the board of Emerald Mountain, helped start the Yacht Club, was on the board of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and the board of the Yampa Valley Housing Authority," he says. "I joined Rotary, the Young Professionals Network and the board of the Bar Association. I learned pretty quickly the difference between being on a board and being on a working board."

Fulcher relishes the fascinating diversity of experiences he is having in his association with senior attorney Gary Engle's litigation practice. "The partner I work most with is Gary, who's been there 42 years," Fulcher says. "We're the litigation team, and litigation can vary from water rights to personal injury and real estate disputes."

Clearly, Engle has taken his young associate under his wing.

"I have a great relationship with him," Fulcher says. "We go elk hunting every year, and we spend time outside of work together. He's a mentor, and he likes working with younger people."

Likewise, Fulcher has taken a natural liking to people of all ages in Steamboat. Outside of work he looks forward every year to helping with Rotary's Barn Dance and Golf Classic. One event he holds nearest and dearest is the Holiday Tubing Part at Howelsen Hill, which he co-chairs with Ian Engle. There's something about the innocence of children that gets to Fulcher.

"I'm so happy there's people putting that on for them without the children having to know," Fulcher says. "They'll always remember it. I like being behind the scenes for that."

But of all of his associations with nonprofits in Routt County, it may be his role on the Yampa Valley Housing Authority that resonates most. "We have a lot of young members on the board," Fulcher says. "We're going to try to push that agenda; we have that naïveté. It would be a shame to lose the town's character — the ski mountain, ranching and downtown. Locals here love that community trumps resort quality."

—Tom Ross