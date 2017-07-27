20 under 40: David Lamb, Edward Jones | SteamboatToday.com

As a member of the U.S. Ski Team's Skier Cross squad vying for a berth in the Vancouver Olympics, David Lamb knows all about living life in the fast lane.

That continues today, only instead of negotiating obstacles on icy courses elbow to elbow with other racers, he's juggling his family life, work responsibilities and countless volunteering efforts to give back to the community he was raised in and loves.

A graduate of the then-named Lowell Whiteman School, Lamb, 34, now a financial advisor for Edward Jones, graduated from the University of Denver on a full skiing scholarship in 2005. After working for ski manufacturer Elan for a year, he joined the Skier Cross Pro Tour and U.S. Team, eyeing the 2010 Olympics. Those plans derailed when he hurt his knee, broke his back and suffered a concussion in a crash at a World Cup event in France.

Admittedly "broke and humbled" at that point, he worked as a lobbyist in Denver for a spell before reaching out to other, older athletes about career paths after competition. That's when former U.S. Ski Team member Chris Puckett introduced him to Edward Jones.

"I was supposed to go to Aspen to work, but then I got a call at the last second that a spot had just opened to work up in Steamboat," Lamb says. "So I moved up on Halloween of 2008."

He admits that the job was a little tough at first in midst of the recession. But as on a race course, Lamb stuck with it and has now made a successful career in the Yampa Valley helping others with their financial needs.

He assists others in far more ways than that as well. While he might be accustomed to his ski helmet, he wears many hats in town. He's part of Impact 100 and the Young Professionals Network, and he volunteers for STARS, Partners in Routt County and the school's new CEO program. He's also a six-year member of the Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs and serves on the Methodist Church of Steamboat Springs finance committee.

A volunteer coach for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, he sponsors such organizations as Strings on the Mountain, Horizons, the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra, the Steamboat Springs Arts Council, Routt County Riders and more.

"He's a great representation of a local coming back to Steamboat and fully immersing himself back into the community," says friend Charlie MacArthur.

Indeed, stroll any community event in town, and you'll likely find Lamb and his wife, Jamie, and 20-month-old daughter, Ashtyn, in tow.

"I read a quote once that said a community is only as strong as its adolescent base," he says. "So I try to put my efforts in that direction." Case in point: in lieu of gifts at their wedding, the couple donated everything to Horizons.

Of all he does — including advocating financial literacy to students in Steamboat and South Routt County classrooms and serving on Edward Jones' regional leadership team — he credits the Leadership Steamboat course with helping him realize how great Steamboat really is. "The Leadership Steamboat course was truly eye-opening," he says. "I got to see in-depth the breadth of businesses we have here, which is part of what makes this valley so special. I know in my heart this is the right place to be."

In fact, since returning to Steamboat almost 10 years ago after his skiing career, he hasn't really ever looked back, except maybe to see his ski tracks winding down the face of Mount Werner.