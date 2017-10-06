2 men arrested on suspicion of burglarizing park kitchen in Hayden

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden Police Department on Thursday arrested two men suspected of breaking into a kitchen at Dry Creek Park and stealing several cans of Mike's Hard Lemonade and other alcohol leftover from an event.

Timothy T. Ferguson and Destin L. Carter were taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and theft after an officer discovered about $50 worth of alcohol was missing from the park building.

Town staff also estimated there was $100 worth of damage done to the building after a forced entry.

According to an arrest affidavit, the men are suspected of taking 14 to 16 cans of the alcoholic lemonade drinks as well as additional containers of alcoholic beverages called Twisted Tea.

Ferguson and Carter had been contacted earlier on Wednesday night hanging out at the recreation building at the park, according to an arrest affidavit.

They told police they were heading to Vernal, Utah, and they were allowed to head on their way.

But town staff on Thursday morning discovered the kitchen area of that building had been broken into and alcohol was missing.

It appeared the door to the kitchen area had been split vertically as if it had been hit by something, according to the arrest affidavits for the two men.

An officer recalled seeing empty bottles of the alcohol that matched the kind reported missing next to the men when they were previously contacted.

Carter and Ferguson were contacted by police again Thursday at the Hayden Kum & Go and taken into custody.

Police claim Ferguson was uncooperative during his arrest and had to be forcibly placed in a patrol car.

Ferguson was also arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer.

