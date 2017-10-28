13-year-old girl kicks drunken man, man disposing around van: The Record for Friday, Oct. 27, 2017

Friday, Oct. 27, 2017

10:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a man who parked his car next to the cart rack near City Market and returned to his car to find someone had hit his driver's side door-. A report was taken.

2:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man traveling through town on a hunting trip parked his car near the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue and was gone for about 15 minutes and got back on the road to find his trailer door was flapping open. His Honda generator and cooler were both gone. A report was made.

2:56 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue when a 13-year-old girl was walking home from soccer practice and a drunken man near Fifth Street grabbed her backpack to get her attention. The girl turned around and kicked him in the chest with her soccer cleats on. The man toppled over and the girl ran home. A report was made.

4:54 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a transient man living out of his van near the Gondola Transit Center who was disposing fecal matter around his vehicle. By the time officers arrived the man was gone.

5:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a plume of smoke spotted near River Queen Park and found that a transient man had been camping there with a fire going. Police told the man he had to leave and he has now left the area.