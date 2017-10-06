10 events to Go & Do Oct. 6 to 8 in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Whether you need to hit the mat with Jasmine and DJ JessEss, move to the Pigeons Playing Ping Pong’s infectious electro-funk grooves or get creative making your own pottery, Explore has you covered on what to do and where to go this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 6

Behind the Scenes Tours of Collections

11 to 11:30 a.m. | Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St.

Go behind the scenes to see the museum's new collections care facility featuring thousands of artifacts being preserved that are not currently on exhibit. Tours are free and last 30 minutes.

SugarLeaf

10 p.m. | Schmiggity's, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Check one of Steamboat's up-and-coming new bands featuring Tyler Crane and Joe Richard of SandRock.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Card Cafe

9 to 11 a.m. | Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Spread the joy of a handmade card and send a hug in the mail. Make four cards; $10 cost includes all supplies. Space is limited; call 928-707-0494 to reserve a spot.

Weekend Warriors

Noon to 2 p.m. | Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Discover a new artistic talent and learn something new with a variety of Saturday classes including photography, creative writing, woodworking, world music, textiles and mixed media art projects. Class, including materials, is $20 for drop-ins.

United for Puerto Rico Fundraiser

5 to 8 p.m. | Slopeside Grill, 1855 Ski Time Square Dr.

Live music from Kelly Kerr and Shawn David Allen along with a pig roast, silent auction, local brews and henna art. All proceeds go to United for Puerto Rico Disaster Relief Fund and affected families in need.

Date Night Pottery Wheel Class

6:30 to 9 p.m. | Warehome Studios/Anderson Ceramic & Design, 2520 Copper Ridge Dr.

A light snack will be provided but feel free to bring beer, wine or other beverages to enjoy during class. Aprons provided. Event is for adults 18 and older. Advanced registration required at warehomestudios.com/classes.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

10 p.m. | Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Based in Baltimore, this animated quartet has been scorching up the country with their explosive performances. They are known for high-energy psychedelic funk, infectious electro-funk grooves and undeniable live energy that’s grown their “flock” of fans.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Disc Golf Fall Bash

9 a.m. to noon, 2 to 5 p.m. | Thunderhead Disc Golf Course, 2999 Burgess Creek Road

Test your disc skills with this weekend's all-day, two-round disc golf tournament and barbecue. Early registration before Oct. 7 is $15 and increases to $20 day off the event. RSVP by clicking “going” to the event page on the Routt County Disc Club Facebook page. Check in at 8:30 a.m. at Thunderhead parking lot.

Live DJ and Yoga

4 to 5:20 p.m. | Yoga Lila, 1955 Bridge Lane, Suite 1900

Join Jasmine and DJ JessEss for an hour and 20 minutes of asana practice along with live music. This is a donation-based class.

Sunday Latin Dance Night

7 p.m. | Schmiggity's, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Free salsa lesson, followed by a night of dancing.