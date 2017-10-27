10 events to Go & Do Oct. 27 to 29 in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — From salsa dance lessons to a pottery workshop or learning how to build your own Grass Sticks ski pole, Explore has you covered on what to do and where to go this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 27

Concordia rummage sale

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane

Concordia Lutheran Church will host the sale, and the proceeds will benefit Colorado, national and international mission groups, as well as Advocates, LiftUp of Routt County, SK8 Church, Selah and the Heritage Christian School.

The Duel

6 to 10 p.m. | Ghost Ranch Saloon, 56 Seventh St.

Recommended Stories For You

The Mountain Village Montessori Charter School will be hosting “The Duel,” a fun filled, laughter-packed dueling pianos show. Tickets are $75 and include heavy appetizers, an open bar, an auction, and performances by The Killer Keyz from Salt Lake City. Tickets are available at MVMCS.org, All That or Mountain Village Montessori’s front desk. All proceeds benefit the school.

Yoga Talk: An evening with Swami Mahesh

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. | Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents the return of the wandering yogi in Steamboat for a free community talk about “Tantra Yoga: The Path of Self-Actualization.”

Saturday, Oct. 28

Grass Sticks Bamboo Ski Pole Build & Beer with Sego Skis Demo

1:30 to 10 p.m. Storm Peak Brewing Company, 1885 Elk River Plaza

Upgrade to bamboo this winter, and this weekend you will have a chance to build your own custom bamboo ski poles with Grass Sticks and check out the Sego Ski Co.’s 2017-18 fleet — handmade in the Tetons. Poles will be 15 percent off and include a free beer.

Ski Locker screening of “Aspen Extreme”

7 to 8:30 p.m. | The Ski Locker, 941 Lincoln Ave.

The Ski Locker will host a screening of “Aspen Extreme” to get the stoke flowing before the weekend hits. Who knows– maybe we’ll get to ski the next day on Rabbit Ears or Buff Pass?

Date Night Pottery Wheel Class

6:30 to 9 p.m. | Warehome Studios/Anderson Ceramic & Design, 2520 Copper Ridge Dr.

Test your creativity and get your hands a little dirty at this weekend's pottery wheel class. A light snack will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring beer, wine or other beverages to enjoy during class. Advanced registration is required. Age 18 and older or 21 if you are drinking alcohol.

Steve Boynton Blues Trio

9 p.m. | Colorado High 5, 635 Lincoln Ave. Unit N

From Stevie Ray Vaughan to Eric Clapton to the beginning days of Robert Johnson, local musician Steve Boynton is known to shred the guitar with tunes that span decades. He will be accompanied by Eric Barry and bass man Mike holding down the rhythm.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Tera Johnson and Neil Marchman

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Hahn’s Peak Café, 61070 Routt County Road 129

Tera Johnson and Neil Marchman are trekking out to Hahn’s Peak with toe-tapping favorites and a few originals.

Yoga in the Taproom

11 a.m. to noon | Storm Peak Brewing Company, 1885 Elk River Plaza

Registered yoga teacher Sal will be leading the all-levels flow class. It’s $10 for the one-hour class and one pint of beer after class. Arrive early and bring your own mat.

Sunday Latin Dance Night

7 p.m. | Schmiggity's, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Ever think to try salsa dancing? Take a free lesson, followed by an evening of dancing.