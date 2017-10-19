10 events to Go & Do Oct. 20 to 22 in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Whether you're looking to swap last year's gear, run through a cloud of colors, swim for the perfect pumpkin or purchase a piece of art in support of the Yampa Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Project, Explore has you covered on what to do and where to go this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 20

Bust of Steamboat: An Evening of Tiaras and Top Hats

6 to 10 p.m. | Three Peaks Grill, 2165 Pine Grove Road

Join the Yampa Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Project for its signature fundraiser with all the money raised staying in Routt and Moffat counties to help uninsured and under-insured women pay for mammograms and annual wellness exams and assist in breast cancer treatment costs. Tiaras and Top Hats attendees are encouraged to dress up for the event that will include the live auction with pieces donated by local artists that incorporate a bra or bust and the popular “heads or tails” game with the chance to win a variety of prizes, including a Steamboat Ski Area season pass, an extreme outdoor adventure day with powder skiing and a hot air balloon ride. Tickets are $40 and include first beverage and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are available at the door and in advance at All That and Deja Vu.

Saturday, Oct. 21

6th annual Swap and Open House

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Steamboat Powersports, 2989 Riverside Plaza

Steamboat Powersports is hosting its annual fall gear swap and sale. Sell and swap unwanted gear. There will also be a bounce house for kids, food, games and raffle prizes.

Optimist Club Pumpkin Fest

10:30 a.m. to noon | Howelsen Hill Ski Area, 845 Howelsen Pkwy.

Recommended Stories For You

Paint a pumpkin and bring it home. Pumpkins will be judged and ribbons awarded by age group. Supplies will be provided, and all ages are welcome.

5th annual Color Run

1 p.m. | Steamboat Christian Center, 821 Dougherty Road

This festive event offers two options — a one- or two-mile walk/run. Participants will be able to run or walk through various color stations, and prizes will be awarded at the finish for best costumes. Day-of-event registration begins at noon. A portion of the proceeds will support the Steamboat Youth Hockey Association.

Steamboat Spooktakular Halloween Party

2 to 4:30 p.m. | Gondola Square, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

Activities include a costume contest, magic show, cookie decorating, bobbing for apples and other games. Special Halloween music by DJ Leprechaun will round out the afternoon entertainment.

Buffalo Commons

9 p.m. | Antlers Cafe and Bar, 40 Moffat Ave., Yampa.

Local favorites playing original folk and soul from the Yampa Valley will perform at the Antlers Café and Bar in Yampa.

Steve Boynton Blues Trio

9 p.m. | Old Town Pub & Restaurant, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Steve Boynton is a local guitarist who will be accompanied by Eric Barry and bass man Mike holding down the rhythm.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Pumpkin Float

2 to 4 p.m. | Old Town Hot Springs, 136 Lincoln Ave.

Children will get an opportunity to find their numbered pumpkin in the pool and then decorate the pumpkin with paint, glitter and fun accessories. The cost for admission and a pumpkin is $10 for members and $15 for guests. Register for the event by stopping by or calling the front desk at 970-879-1828.

Seeing Kindnesses Meditation Class

6 to 7:30 p.m. | Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Drop in to cultivate the wisdom and affection that comes from recognizing kindnesses with Buddhist nun Kelsang Thaye.

Latin Dance Night

7 p.m. | Schmiggity's, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Salsa lesson at 7 p.m. followed by a night of dancing.