10 events to Go & Do Oct. 13 to 15 in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Whether you need to shake off your week with the party-grass kings Missed the Boat, test your skills at mini golf, warm up with some chili at Ski Haus or learn how Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp became what it is today, Explore has you covered on what to do and where to go this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 13

Super Fun Steamboat Show

8 p.m. | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

This Super Early, Super Fun Halloween Party will feature costume and joke contests along with a Halloween/scary/horror theme. The donations will go toward Routt County United Way's Imagination Library program, which brings books to kids younger than 5 years old.

Missed the Boat

10 p.m. | Schmiggity's, 821 Lincoln Ave

Steamboat's own party-grass kings crank out their unique blend of rock and bluegrass.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Colorado Group Realty annual coat drive

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Natural Grocers, 355 Lincoln Ave.

This year’s Coat Drive has set a goal of receiving 500 lightly worn coats. In addition, donations of winter hats, gloves and snow pants will be accepted. Company-branded apparel cannot be accepted nor can items that are torn, ripped, stained or have dysfunctional zippers. Donors can also donate cash or checks to LiftUp of Routt County at the event. Marmot will also have a drop-off location inside their store on Lincoln Avenue.

Maverick Mini Golf Tournament

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Gondola Square, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

Test your putting skills at the inaugural Steamboat Maverick Mini Golf Tournament. Teams must consist of at least two players and no more than four. Prizes will be awarded for the best team score, most holes in one, best costumes and best Instagram photo. Registration and payment will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Adventure Depot. Price includes contest fee and one drink ticket for each participant for a beer or soft drink.

Author Spotlight: Dagny McKinley

3 to 4 p.m. | Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St.

In 1914, Charlotte Perry and Portia Mansfield envisioned a secluded institution nestled in the mountains, where art and nature could intersect. In addition to training thousands of dancers, the school showcased equestrian jumping and performed plays by the masters. It also trained actors such as Julie Harris, Dustin Hoffman and Jessica Beal and established dancers such as Jose Limon and Harriette Ann Gray. Uncover the school's rich history with author Dagny McKinley and her book, "Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School & Camp: A History of Art in Nature."

John Denver Tribute

7 p.m. | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

To remember his legacy and celebrate musician John Denver's life, Brad Fitch, known as “Cowboy Brad," specializes in Denver tunes and is known as an encyclopedia of the timeless musician’s history. "I intend for my songs to express the wonder of being alive on this beautiful planet, and I hope they will help listeners to feel relaxed, comfortable and happy," Fitch said in a news release. Tickets are $15 and are available online or All That. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Mozart’s Requiem

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 | 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 | Holy Name Catholic Church, 524 Oak St.

Join the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra for a special performance of Mozart’s Requiem with soloists Wendy Dillon, Marcia Ragonetti, Michael Hoffman and Thomas Sitzler and joined by the voices of the Yampa Valley Choral Society, Steamboat Festival Chorus and Golden Concert Choir conducted by Ernest Richardson.

Mom and Dad play Black Sabbath

10 p.m. | Old Town Pub and Restaurant, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Members of the Boston-based band, Dopapod have created a high-powered side project bringing you one set of original rock ‘n’ roll followed by a crushing set of all your favorite Sabbath tunes. “I’m excited to bring this group to Steamboat,” said Neal Evans, drummer and Old Town Pub veteran. “It’s one of my favorite spots to play in the mountains. Everyone has a great time and supports the music no matter what it is. I think the Mom and Dad show will bring some new flavors to town that everyone will appreciate.”

Sunday, Oct. 15

Sustainable Homes Tour: Making Green Building Work for Everyone

1 to 4 p.m. | Depot Arts Center, 1001 13th St.

Attendees will start at the Steamboat Arts Depot to pick up a wristband ticket and map and then walk a few blocks to the Fairview neighborhood to view a variety of sustainably-built homes. Each location will offer a short educational talk on the half hour followed by questions and answers and self-guided walkthroughs.

Music at Mountain Tap

5:30 to 8 p.m. | Mountain Tap Brewery, 910 Yampa St.

Music at Mountain Tap will debut with local favorite Buffalo Commons playing folk and soul. Free admission.