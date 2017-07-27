10 events to Go & Do July 28 to 30 in Steamboat Springs | SteamboatToday.com

Wondering what to do and where to go exploring in Steamboat Springs? We’ve got you covered with this weekend’s top events.

Friday, July 28

SuperMagick

10 p.m. | Schmiggity's, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Formerly known as Filthy Children, the funk soul and disco group is back in Steamboat this weekend. 821 Lincoln Ave.

Ignatius Reilly

10 p.m. | Old Town Pub & Restaurant, 600 Lincoln Ave.

This five-piece, progressive southern rock band will surely get you moving. The Denver group gives us one more energetic dance party before keyboardist Ethan Ice departs the band to embark on his next venture.

Saturday, July 29

Yampatika Geology Hike

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Yampatika, 925 Weiss Drive

Join a geologist from Colorado Mountain College for a hike through time in the Flattops. $10 registration is required. For more information, call 970-871-9151.

Stand Up Comedy with Sam Tallent and Friends

8 p.m. | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Known for whip-quick wit and rollicking improvisations, Sam Tallent returns with some of his funniest friends for an Evening of Stand Up Comedy. Tallent has performed at the Oddball Comedy Festival, High Plains Comedy Festival, Hell Yes Fest, the Chicago Comedy Expo and the New York Film and Television Festival. Tallent regularly headlines his hometown club, the legendary Denver Comedy Works. He recently won his battle on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle and was seen on VICELAND’s Flophouse, as well as the Chris Gethard Show.

The Boys of Summer

8 p.m. | Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse, 60880 Routt County Road 129

Tribute band performing music of The Eagles.

Rhapsody in Blue: “Live and on the Air”

7 to 9 p.m. | Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road

Relive the great era of live radio with the music of Gershwin, Kern and writers of the great American Songbook. Wendy Chen performs Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” in its original jazz band version, and Verne Lundquist acts as our 1930s radio announcer and master-of-ceremonies during this unique concert. Loras John Schissel returns to Strings from the Library of Congress to conduct.

Guest speaker: Adelino Valentin

7:30 to 8:30 p.m. | Steamboat Lake State Park, 61105 Routt County Road 129

Join Adelino will talk about the history and lives of the Native Americans who used to live around this area.

Acutonic

10 p.m. | Old Town Pub & Restaurant, 600 Lincoln Ave.

After taking a break, Acutonic has reformed itself with a few fresh members, boasting a new dynamic to its sound of reggae. This band infuses its tunes with elements of rock, hip-hop, funk and jazz.

Sunday, July 30

Yampa Market

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | River Park, S. Moffat Ave. Yampa

The South Routt Economic Development Council and Friends of Gateway Yampa present the Yampa Market. An old-fashioned good time, with local foods and talent. The market highlights musicians and performers, artisans and crafters, farmers, ranchers and gardeners, non-profits, community groups and community members. Each market will highlight different vendors and Colorado produce. Children's activities will also be taking place.

The Mavericks

8 to 10 p.m. | Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road

Raul Malo and his musical comrades, Paul Deakin, Eddie Perez and Jerry Dale McFadden, believe in bringing people together in the name of good times and great music. From their earliest shows as a garage band playing the clubs on Miami Beach, The Mavericks have had a skill for getting people to groove. Drawing on a mix of classic country, cow-punk and standards, Malo and company left South Florida, bringing their rhythmic fervor and Latin machismo, along with Malo’s lush baritone, to the world.