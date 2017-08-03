10 events to Go & Do Aug. 4 to 6 in Steamboat Springs | SteamboatToday.com

Wondering what to do or where to go in Steamboat Springs this weekend? We've got you covered with a few events to venture to this weekend.

Friday, Aug. 4

Strings on the Slopes featuring Tyler Peyman

10 a.m. | Gondola Square, 2305 Mt Werner Circle

A product of the Boston contemporary music scene, Peyman draws from a repertoire of favorite jazz standards, pop and soul elements arranged for the solo guitar. Meet in Gondola Square then head to the top of the mountain to enjoy an ambassador-led hike with live music on the trail.

Bruce Mandel Live

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. | Storm Peak Brewing Company, 1885 Elk River Plaza

Enjoy the Americana contemporary folk music of singer-songwriter Bruce Mandel in the taproom.

Piknik Theatre performances

Friday, Aug. 4 | 6 p.m. | Botanic Park, Pamela Lane

Saturday, Aug. 5 | 6 p.m. | Steamboat Springs High School Outdoor Theatre, 45 Maple St.

Sunday, Aug. 6 | Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

The Great American Laughing Stock Company brings William Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice” and “The Chosen One” to the Piknik Theatre Festival. “The Chosen One,” will feature professional actors from the Mimesis Theatre Project, a devised musical theatre company that uses existing works combined with dance, text and music to create something new. Bring a picnic basket and a blanket for free outdoor Shakespeare and musical comedy. The performance is free, but donations will be accepted. The summer performances are produced by the Great American Laughing Stock Company, a nonprofit summer repertory theater company. For more information, visit galsco.org.

Eufórquestra

10 p.m. | Schmiggity's, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Eufórquestra is energy and rhythm personified — an ever-evolving sound that has been influenced by music from all over the world with an emphasis on funk, rock and groove. For over a decade, the band has been igniting dance floors across the country, blending the roots of funk, soul, afrobeat, reggae and dub to create a sound that explodes.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Dry Lake Trail construction and family camping

8 a.m. | Buffalo Pass, Buffalo Pass Road

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado host a family-friendly outdoor volunteer project in the Buffalo Pass area just outside of Steamboat Springs. The project will utilize up to 80 volunteers to build the Dry Lake Trail, which will open up new access to recreational opportunities for mountain bikers and hikers alike. While volunteers age 12 and older work on the trail, youth age 6 to 12 will enjoy fun, free and educational outdoor activities provided by Yampatika, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting environmental stewardship through education. At the end of the day, volunteers and families will return to camp under the stars and enjoy a dinner provided by VOC. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | 7th and Yampa streets

The Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market features fresh fruit and vegetables each week. The market focuses on food and offers a wide variety of local and cottage industry products and features Steamboat Springs musicians.

First annual Colorado Gives 24 Hour ‘Boat Cruise

11 a.m. | Downtown Steamboat

The ‘Boat Cruise will benefit Integrated Community’s “Listos Para Kinder,” which formed last year to help children and parents make a successful transition into kindergarten. This two-week intensive program is held at local elementary schools and prepares kids for kindergarten. The fundraiser will take place Saturday through Sunday with participants racing cruiser bikes for 24 hours. The ride starts at Stehley Park and will finish at Salt & Lime at Seventh and Lincoln.

Strings Festival Orchestra season rinale

7 to 9 p.m. | Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road

The Strings Festival Orchestra’s season finale begins with Vijay Gupta of the Los Angeles Philharmonic as soloist in Arvo Pärts’ beautifully atmospheric “Fratres.” The evening continues with Shostakovich’s “Piano Concerto No. 1,” featuring Anne-Marie McDermott, music director of Bravo! Vail, and Michael Sachs, Strings music director, in an unprecedented collaboration. The season concludes with Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence,” originally composed as a sextet, performed here in its version for a full string section.

Steady Flow

10 p.m. | Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

From the Heart of the Midwest, Steady Flow offers a unique style of powerful funk music. Formed in 2012 by 18-year-old soul guitarist Tanner Brown and his older brother Ky “Goonie-Mom” Brown on bass guitar, the group has transformed into a six-piece funk-powerhouse, quickly claiming their spot as one of the best live acts around.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Sunset Happy Hour

5 to 8 p.m. | Steamboat Ski Resort, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle

The gondola transports participants to 9,100 feet to celebrate the sunset from high above the Yampa Valley floor. Take in the scenery, listen to live music and toast the sunset. Gondola boarding is from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost is $15 and includes a $5 credit toward food and drink.